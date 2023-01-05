ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Rumors: Longtime LA Trade Target Likely To Be Moved Ahead of Deadline

3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is poised to hit the free agent market this summer. At 26, he's enjoying his most productive season yet for a good Pacers club, currently the 7th seed in the East with a respectable 22-18 record. Through 34 games, the 6'11" big man is averaging a career-most 16.7 points on .549/.380/.783 shooting splits for the Pacers, 7.9 rebounds (also a career-high), 2.2 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals.
Atlanta Hawks’ Four Keys to Beating Los Angeles Lakers

Last Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed a statement victory over the Atlanta Hawks in State Farm Arena. Fast forward one week, and the two teams are meeting again in Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is riding a three-game winning streak, while Atlanta has dropped four of their last five...
Doc Rivers Talks Joel Embiid’s Injury Ahead of Loss vs. Bulls

For the second-straight game on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers rolled without their All-Star center, Joel Embiid. After going down in the second half of Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Embiid walked gingerly off the floor before finishing the game. At the time, he was shaken up but didn’t seem to be dealing with anything too significant.
Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez heads to DC in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

Most everyone knew that Oregon getting corner Christian Gonzalez via the transfer portal out of Colorado was going to be a good thing for the Duck defense. But most probably didn’t know exactly how good it would turn out to be. Gonzalez was one of the best corners in the country in the 2022 season and his decision to come to Eugene is going to earn him a lot of money in the NFL next season and beyond. In the latest mock draft from USA TODAY, Gonzalez is going to be a first-round pick to the Washington Commanders. According to the article...
Detroit vs. Everybody: 79 Percent of NFL Experts Select Packers

The Detroit Lions are currently 5-point road underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. In front of a primetime audience, the 8-8 Lions are treating their Week 18 contest as if it were actually a playoff game. Head coach Dan Campbell has not been reluctant to put the pressure on his...
