Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Zelensky Discusses Possibility of World War III Breaking Out
The Ukrainian president has made an appearance at several film and music events since the outbreak of the war on February 24, 2022.
China's exports seen cooling further in December on weak global demand, COVID woes- Reuters poll
BEIJING Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's export and imports are expected to have continued to struggle over December, due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country disrupting production lines and waning demand both at home and abroad, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
US and Russia clash over violent extremism in Africa
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is accusing Russian military contractors backed by the Kremlin of interfering in the internal affairs of African countries and “increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow” in the Sahel region which is facing increasing attacks and deteriorating security. Russia denied. U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills lashed out at the Wagner Group at a U.N. Security Council meeting Tuesday on West Africa and the Sahel. Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Anna Evstigneeva rejected attempts “to besmirch Russian assistance to Mali,” where Moscow has a bilateral agreement to assist the transitional government, “and in other countries in Africa.”
Billionaire urges overhaul of collapsed Australia-Asia solar mega project
MELBOURNE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest called on Thursday for an overhaul of a $20 billion-plus project to send solar power from Australia to Singapore, which collapsed after he and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes split over funding plans.
Colombia’s VP hears UN condemnation of attempt on her life
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Colombia’s vice-president listened to members of the Security Council condemn the recent attempt against her life and then thanked the U.N.’s most powerful body for its solidary against violence in the country. Francia Marquez said the violence is aimed at undermining the new government’s efforts “for peace, social justice and the development and deepening of democracy.” She said she was addressing the council Wednesday as “representative of a government that has come to power to change the history of my country.” It will “confront violence, social injustice and structural inequalities” with policies “to make Colombia a global power of life,” he said.
Haitians seizing on legal path to US rush to secure passport
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians are flocking daily to the sole immigration office in Port-au-Prince to secure a passport in hopes they will soon be chosen to live legally in the U.S. under a new immigration plan. The crowd has swelled ever since U.S. President Joe Biden announced last week that the U.S. will accept 30,000 people a month from Haiti, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela. Those selected will be entitled to work in the U.S. for two years if they have eligible sponsors and pass background checks. They also willd need a pasport to travel, prompting the daily rush at the immigration office in Haiti’s capital.
Australia finalizing new security pact with Pacific neighbor
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leaders of Australia and neighboring Papua New Guinea say they are finalizing a new security treaty — a move that comes as a challenge to China’s growing assertiveness in the region. Last year, China signed its own security pact with the nearby Solomon Islands, raising alarm that it could lead to a military buildup in the South Pacific region. Australia and PNG haven’t yet released details of their planned new treaty, but Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it would be based on the deep trust between the two nations.
Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated. Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since new legislation signed into law on Dec. 23 gave him 30 days to rescind the mandate. The Defense Department had already stopped all related personnel actions, such as discharging troops who refused the shot. Austin says the Pentagon will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all service members.
Listing hopefuls on Beijing bourse slash floor IPO prices
SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A growing number of listing applicants on the Beijing Stock Exchange are slashing the floor prices of their planned initial public offerings (IPOs), as the pandemic-hit companies seek to lure investors in a sluggish corner of China's reviving stock markets.
Report: Oil price cap takes small slice of Russia’s revenue
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Russia’s still making plenty of money from oil sales despite a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven major democracies. Researchers at Helsinki’s Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said in report Wednesday that the cap is too lenient at $60 per barrel. Lowering it could erase much of the Kremlin’s tax revenue that’s paying for its action in Ukraine. Still the price cap and a ban on most oil shipments to Europe are costing Russia an estimated 160 million euros a day. But Russia is still taking in around 640 million euros a day. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he would view such assessments with skepticism and that “Russia will do everything to protect its interests.”
Australia pull out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement.
