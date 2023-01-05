ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytown, MO

kttn.com

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit on […]
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Loch Lloyd expansion calls for 23 new homes in south JoCo

Loch Lloyd, a private gated community in Cass County, Mo., wants to expand its footprint across State Line into Johnson County by constructing a new subdivision near 175th Street and Kenneth Road. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a final development plan for the new...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman. Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.
LENEXA, KS
kansascitymag.com

Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed

Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

