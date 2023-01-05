Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Related
Reduced food sales tax rate in Kansas leads to some confusion with shoppers
After a reduced food sales tax rate went into effect in Kansas on Jan. 1, some shoppers are confused about what they're seeing on their receipts.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
Johnson County resident claims $92M Powerball jackpot
A Johnson County resident started their new year off with a $92 million Powerball jackpot win, the Kansas Lottery announced Friday.
kcur.org
As taxes explode on Kansas City's Westside, homeowners get breaks normally saved for developers
Situated along Avenida Cesar E Chavez in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, Alice Gomez’s home is hard to miss. Large Chiefs flags decorate the fence. Holiday lights are strung around the fence and roof. Inside, on a chilly December afternoon, the furnace roars in the cozy living room. Gomez,...
Some KCK residents going days without mail due to problems with USPS
Problems with mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service are causing some people in Kansas City, Kansas to go days without getting their mail.
KCTV 5
Marijuana may be legal, but a positive drug test can still crush job offers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Last November, Missouri voters approved recreational use of marijuana for people over the age of 21. But, as one Belton woman found out, legalization has its limits. A positive THC test can still throw a wrench into your job hunt. Melissa Rush was offered two...
kcur.org
What has happened to the 9 Kansas residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. To mark the occasion, President Biden plans to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people, including law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol and election workers who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Kansas City fire crews, councilman inspect apartments after claims of neglect
A Kansas City councilman and fire crews are digging into problems at Stonegate Meadows Apartments after months of complaints of poor living conditions.
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit on […]
bluevalleypost.com
Loch Lloyd expansion calls for 23 new homes in south JoCo
Loch Lloyd, a private gated community in Cass County, Mo., wants to expand its footprint across State Line into Johnson County by constructing a new subdivision near 175th Street and Kenneth Road. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a final development plan for the new...
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
KMBC.com
New 18th and Vine pedestrian plaza will open up the area for more events
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plans for a new pedestrian plaza at Kansas City’s historic 18th and Vine District are moving forward. The plan includes pulling out curbs and sidewalks to make 18th Street from The Paseo to Woodland level. “We really started to look at being more of...
Bike lanes may be removed from Truman Road after concerns from business owners
Bike lanes along Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri, were installed about three months ago. Since then, business owners along the street are pushing back on the lanes.
Nuclear power in Kansas City, MO
If you happen to know any nuclear engineers, make sure to say congratulations.
Tenants at KCK apartments want answers on flooding, mold
Some tenants at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex have complained about flooding and mold. Now they're out of their apartments and awaiting answers.
KMBC.com
Olathe fire crews investigating minor rooftop fire at AMC movie theater
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas, Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at AMC's Dine-in Studio 28 movie theater Saturday night. The department says the fire was minor, but the business had to be shut down around 6:30 p.m. to clear the building of smoke and haze.
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City? This is what locals had to say
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR recently asked Kansas Citians to share their favorite hidden gems from around the area. We received hundreds of responses from every corner of the metro’s...
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
KCTV 5
New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman. Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.
kansascitymag.com
Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed
Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
Comments / 1