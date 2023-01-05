Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Bainbridge Businesses Start Charging Customers for Disposable CupsEden ReportsBainbridge Island, WA
Related
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
KUOW
Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients
Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
KIRO 7 Seattle
1 killed in fire at Sumner fourplex
SUMNER, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment unit in Sumner on Saturday morning, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At about 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the apartment fire at a fourplex in the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. Upon arriving...
Seattle, Washington
Man Stabbed Saturday Evening near Cedar Park
Seattle Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast near the Cedar Park neighborhood. Just after 04:30 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived and spoke with a male victim who reported he was walking in the area when an unknown female suspect approached him. The female suspect screamed at the male and stabbed him several times in the upper right arm and chest area. The victim reported the altercation was unprovoked.
Seattle woman receives 60 months of community custody for 1997 killing of newborn son
SEATTLE — A Seattle woman was sentenced Friday to five years of community custody after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter last year for leaving her newborn son in a trash can at a Lake City gas station in 1997, where he was found dead. Christine Warren, 52, was arrested...
First-of-its-kind choir creates safe space for transgender, nonbinary singers
SEATTLE — Five years ago, Haven Wilvich had a dream: start a choir for transgender and nonbinary singers. "I was hoping to do a small, self-led group of really talented singers, be an acapella ensemble essentially," Wilvich said. Despite being a singer, Wilvich did not have the expertise to...
The Suburban Times
Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway
For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
Meet the adult dogs waiting for forever homes at Seattle Humane
SEATTLE — Adult animals at shelters can oftentimes be overlooked but Seattle Humane is aiming to change that. Brandon Macz, Seattle Humane's PR and social media specialist, shared information about five dogs who have each been waiting several months to be adopted. In the studio with Macz Saturday morning...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Activity Center remains closed
City of Puyallup social media post. The Puyallup Activity Center will continue to remain closed through at least January 13, 2023. The Center is offering select programs at the Pioneer Park Pavilion until the damage to the building can be repaired. Go to our website for more information cityofpuyallup.org/387/Senior-Ser…
Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Ethan Chapin?
MOSCOW, Idaho — Ethan Chapin, 20, one of the four students killed near the University of Idaho’s campus, was from Conway, Wash. and is remembered as a talented athlete, a loving son and brother and "a shining light." Chapin was killed on Nov. 13 in a home near...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms
EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
KOMO News
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Parkland partygoers wrestle gun away from neighbor who returned home to get another
PARKLAND, Wash. — Deputies said partygoers wrestled a gun away from a suspect who lived across the street from a Parkland home after he fired a shot at a man. The suspect then went home and grabbed another gun before deputies arrived, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Healthcare workers head to Olympia, await passage of safe staffing standards bill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Massive burnout from staffing shortages is putting a strain on many healthcare workers in Washington. They’re saying working conditions are unsafe, and safe-staffing standards are the solution. Theresa Bowden has worked years as a respiratory therapist for Sacred Heart, and she says she hasn’t seen a staffing shortage like this before. “COVID didn’t help by far because...
What we know and what is left to be answered in Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Court documents in the murders of four University of Idaho students were released Thursday, revealing what investigators knew and when throughout the investigation, but some questions remain. The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle,...
KIMA TV
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
OrcaCon, an inclusive tabletop game convention, underway in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — OrcaCon has returned to the Bellevue Hilton this weekend. The event is a place for tabletop game lovers and game developers alike to gather around and play. The convention has a focus on diversity, inclusion and accessibility. Director Donna Prior said the convention highlights marginalized voices...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 6