Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Former Patriots Opponent Accuses ‘Rich Dude’ Mac Jones of ‘Affluenza’
If it were up to former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would appear on the team's injury report for a reason far beyond conventional football means. Appearing on Fox Sports 1's "The Herd," Crowder joined the parade of former New England opponents tearing down Jones,...
Texans Coach: ‘Attractive Job’ If Lovie Fired
INDIANAPOLIS - The Houston Texans' bad news as it relates to the head coaching position? Lovie Smith's job security is considered to be in serious danger heading into the final game of another dismal season, according to NFL sources, meaning an unstable look for a franchise that might end up employing three different head coaches in three seasons.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin Sends Message to Fans, Supporters During His Recovery
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin woke up in a Cincinnati hospital this week after collapsing on the field Monday night from cardiac arrest. On Saturday as professional football resumed, and after a week's worth of prayers from millions, he spoke to the world. Hamlin posted to Instagram a heartfelt thanks.
Bills vs. Bengals Cancellation Confirmed, Potential Playoff Plan Revealed
The NFL confirmed Thursday night the official cancellation of the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was originally reported by the Associated Press. The cancelled game, which was originally postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter on Monday,...
Rangers Reach Deal with Tigers Reliever
The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal with right-hander Kyle Funkhouser, according to FanSided.com on Thursday. The Rangers have not officially announced the deal. The report came the same day the Rangers introduced starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to the local media at Globe Life Field. Funkhouser spent...
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
Less than a week after being upset in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Michigan has more bad news incoming. Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Michigan football is under an NCAA investigation and that charges are expected soon. While the nature of the alleged violations was not divulged, there is...
Browns Send Jadeveon Clowney Home Ahead of Season Finale
The Browns sent defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday from practice, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports. Clowney’s status for Sunday’s game vs. the Steelers remains unclear. On Thursday, Clowney admitted that he was likely to leave the team in free agency instead of returning next season.
Offense Was Ill-Equipped to Deliver Needed Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. In the end, it was an all-too-familiar story for the Tennessee Titans and their sputtering offense. The names of the quarterbacks changed through the course of the season, but the song remained the same. An inadequately staffed and too-often overwhelmed offense failed...
As UW Welcomes an Army of New Corners, Don’t Forget About Irvin
Cornerback Julius Irvin, son of the NFL's legendary LeRoy Irvin, just sort of quietly disappeared this past season from the University of Washington football team — and, according to his coaches, he was a huge loss. Much was made about Irvin being inserted on the fly during the second...
Jaguars 20, Titans 16: Josh Allen Touchdown Gifts Jacksonville AFC South Title, Playoffs
The game, and the season, looked lost. That was before Rayshawn Jenkins had anything to say about it. Jenkins forced a strip-sack on Josh Dobbs with 2:51 remaining, which was recovered by Josh Allen and returned for a 37-yard touchdown to give the Jaguars a 20-16 lead. After the offense...
Has Georgia Caught Alabama Atop College Football? All Things CW
We're a couple of days away from the national championship game, and with Georgia heavily favored to beat TCU and repeat like Alabama did in 2011-12, the question about the Bulldogs' status atop college football is already being asked. Some are even suggesting that Georgia has already surpassed Alabama, which...
Seahawks vs. Rams Week 18: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Seattle Seahawks have had an unfathomable run in 2022 - what was supposed to be a year of rebuilding - and are playing for the final NFC playoff spot in the final week. The Seahawks will be playing to win as they must beat the Rams on Sunday and the Lions have to beat the Packers for Seattle to punch its ticket to the postseason.
Sam Ehlinger Reveals Goals for Start vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts have one game remaining in a disappointing 2022 season as the Houston Texans come to town. Unfortunately for Indy, this game holds little meaning. The Colts and Texans were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago. The only purpose this game serves is to determine the order for the NFL Draft.
Complete NFL Week 18 Odds & Betting Lines: Updated Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There has never been a season with as many close games in the fourth quarter as the NFL’s 2022 campaign. Through 17 weeks, 192 of the league’s 255 contests have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter, which is the most in league history. That scoring pace is part of why there are many games with low point spreads in the NFL Week 18 odds and betting lines at sports betting apps.
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers at Saints
Carolina Panthers (6-10) at New Orleans Saints (7-9) How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates. TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Matt Millen, Megan Olivi) Listen: 99.7 The Fox (Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni) Live updates: Follow @AllPanthers_ or @Callihan_ on Twitter. You can follow us for...
Lakers Rumors: Longtime LA Trade Target Likely To Be Moved Ahead of Deadline
3-and-D Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is poised to hit the free agent market this summer. At 26, he's enjoying his most productive season yet for a good Pacers club, currently the 7th seed in the East with a respectable 22-18 record. Through 34 games, the 6'11" big man is averaging a career-most 16.7 points on .549/.380/.783 shooting splits for the Pacers, 7.9 rebounds (also a career-high), 2.2 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals.
Detroit vs. Everybody: 79 Percent of NFL Experts Select Packers
The Detroit Lions are currently 5-point road underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. In front of a primetime audience, the 8-8 Lions are treating their Week 18 contest as if it were actually a playoff game. Head coach Dan Campbell has not been reluctant to put the pressure on his...
Packers-Lions Final Injury: Only One Player Questionable
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Versatile tight end Josiah Deguara is questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ win-and-in Week 18 game on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. Deguara, who practiced as limited participation on Friday, was the only player listed by coach Matt LaFleur on the final injury report of the week.
Luka Doncic Says He Watches The EuroLeague More Than The NBA
Luka Doncic said he preferred on keeping his focus elsewhere instead of looking at the way the MVP race was shaping up.
