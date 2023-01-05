The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product & Services, Sample, Circulating Biomarker, Application, and End User.” The global liquid biopsy market was valued at US$ 3,861.49 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,123.85 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020–2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global liquid biopsy market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

2 DAYS AGO