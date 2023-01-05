Read full article on original website
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Zelensky Discusses Possibility of World War III Breaking Out
The Ukrainian president has made an appearance at several film and music events since the outbreak of the war on February 24, 2022.
Indonesia senior minister: investment talks with Tesla still ongoing
JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Investment negotiations between Indonesia and U.S. carmaker Tesla (TSLA.O) are still ongoing, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Thursday, following reports that the Southeast Asian country is nearing an investment agreement.
Executions aren’t new in Iran, but this time they’re different
The Islamic Republic of Iran has long ranked among the world’s top executioners. But with the recent death sentences handed down to protesters, critics say the regime has taken capital punishment to a new level. Last weekend, Iran executed two more protesters charged with killing security personnel, causing an...
China's exports seen cooling further in December on weak global demand, COVID woes- Reuters poll
BEIJING Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's export and imports are expected to have continued to struggle over December, due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country disrupting production lines and waning demand both at home and abroad, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Russian forces have committed ‘a litany of violations’ in Ukraine, says rights group
Russian war crimes and human rights abuses during the war in Ukraine add up to a “litany of violations of international humanitarian law,” according to Human Rights Watch. In the rights group’s annual report reviewing human rights standards in nearly 100 countries, it said that evidence of war crimes in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, are part of a pattern that “has been repeated countless times.”
Billionaire urges overhaul of collapsed Australia-Asia solar mega project
MELBOURNE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest called on Thursday for an overhaul of a $20 billion-plus project to send solar power from Australia to Singapore, which collapsed after he and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes split over funding plans.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells Golden Globes attendees Ukraine will win its war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message during the Golden Globes telecast to thank his allies in the “free world.”. Sean Penn introduced the Ukrainian comedian-turned-politician with nods to ongoing protests in Iran, during which several citizens have been executed, and the women’s rights movement in Afghanistan. The Oscar winner previously met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and gifted him one of his Academy Awards, asking the president to return it when the war ends.
Uganda declares end of Ebola outbreak
Ugandan authorities have officially declared the end of a recent Ebola outbreak after 42 consecutive days with no new cases. A formal declaration was made during a televised ceremony held in the central Mubende district, the epicenter of the outbreak, on Wednesday. According to the World Health Organisation, an Ebola...
Australia pull out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement.
5 things to know for Jan. 11: Storms, Ukraine, US military, Airline complaints, Eggs
In recent months, back-to-back extreme weather events like floods, tornados and hurricanes have caused catastrophic damage across the US — costing at least $165 billion last year alone. Scientists are saying the fingerprints of climate change are all over these weather disasters and underscore the urgency to cut planet-warming emissions.
