Washington State

TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Idaho8.com

Executions aren’t new in Iran, but this time they’re different

The Islamic Republic of Iran has long ranked among the world’s top executioners. But with the recent death sentences handed down to protesters, critics say the regime has taken capital punishment to a new level. Last weekend, Iran executed two more protesters charged with killing security personnel, causing an...
Idaho8.com

Russian forces have committed ‘a litany of violations’ in Ukraine, says rights group

Russian war crimes and human rights abuses during the war in Ukraine add up to a “litany of violations of international humanitarian law,” according to Human Rights Watch. In the rights group’s annual report reviewing human rights standards in nearly 100 countries, it said that evidence of war crimes in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, are part of a pattern that “has been repeated countless times.”
Idaho8.com

Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells Golden Globes attendees Ukraine will win its war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message during the Golden Globes telecast to thank his allies in the “free world.”. Sean Penn introduced the Ukrainian comedian-turned-politician with nods to ongoing protests in Iran, during which several citizens have been executed, and the women’s rights movement in Afghanistan. The Oscar winner previously met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and gifted him one of his Academy Awards, asking the president to return it when the war ends.
Idaho8.com

Uganda declares end of Ebola outbreak

Ugandan authorities have officially declared the end of a recent Ebola outbreak after 42 consecutive days with no new cases. A formal declaration was made during a televised ceremony held in the central Mubende district, the epicenter of the outbreak, on Wednesday. According to the World Health Organisation, an Ebola...
AFP

Australia pull out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women

Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. "This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement. 

