Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message during the Golden Globes telecast to thank his allies in the “free world.”. Sean Penn introduced the Ukrainian comedian-turned-politician with nods to ongoing protests in Iran, during which several citizens have been executed, and the women’s rights movement in Afghanistan. The Oscar winner previously met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and gifted him one of his Academy Awards, asking the president to return it when the war ends.

1 DAY AGO