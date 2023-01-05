Read full article on original website
With 6.3% CAGR, Plasma Fractionation Market to Hit US$ 40,731.98 million by 2028 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Plasma Fractionation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, End User, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach US$ 40,731.98 million by 2028 from US$ 26,575.83 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising application of plasma therapy and active participation of the market players in developments for enhancing plasma fractionation process.
With 9.9% CAGR, Liquid Biopsy Market to Hit US$ 8,123.85 million Revenue by 2027 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product & Services, Sample, Circulating Biomarker, Application, and End User.” The global liquid biopsy market was valued at US$ 3,861.49 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,123.85 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020–2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global liquid biopsy market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
With 4.8% CAGR, Diabetes Care Devices Market to Hit US$ 42,119.3 million by 2028 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Diabetes Care Devices Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User,” the market is projected to grow from US$ 28,942.1 million in 2022 to US$ 42,119.3 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments.
Dermatology Drugs Market to hit Sales of US$ 45.35 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica
Global dermatology drugs market value was US$ 18.42 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 45.35 billion and 79.24 metric tons in terms of volume by 2031. The market is forecast to record a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period 2023-2031. Request Sample Copy...
North America Adult Incontinence Products Market to Reach USD 5645.43 Million by 2031
North America adult incontinence products market recorded a revenue of US$ 2,952.52 million in 2022 and is forecast to exceed a market valuation of US$ 5,645.43 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.62% during the projection period from 2023 to 2031. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/north-america-adult-incontinence-products-market.
Point-Of-Care Biosensor to Detect Oral Cancer
Researchers at the University of Florida have created a point-of-care biosensor that can rapidly detect a biomarker for oral cancer. The device uses test strips, such as those used in blood glucose tests, to spot cell proliferation regulating inhibitor of protein phosphatase 2A (CIP2A), a protein biomarker that can reveal the presence of oral cancer. The device requires a liquid sample that is introduced to the end of the test strip, where it runs into channels that contain antibody-covered electrodes. The antibodies are specific for CIP2A, and antibody binding changes the electrical signal the electrodes produce, providing a readout if the protein is present. The technology could be useful in low resource or remote regions where access to conventional lab testing equipment is not available.
Bioprinted Eye Tissue to Study Retinal Diseases
Researchers at the National Eye Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, have created a method to 3D bioprint eye tissue that forms the outer blood-retina barrier. This tissue supports the photoreceptors in the retina and is implicated in the initiation of age-related macular degeneration. The researchers...
