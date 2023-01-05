Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin in Call to Bills Teammates: ‘Love You Boys’
The 24-year-old had a chance to speak to his team for the first time since his horrific medical emergency earlier this week. Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight, allowing him to begin talking to people on his own for the first time since he suffered a terrifying medical emergency during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. That included his teammates in Buffalo, whom he FaceTimed on Friday morning, the team confirmed.
Report: McVay’s Future With Rams in Question As He Weighs a 2023 Return
The Los Angeles coach is under contract with the franchise to the end of the 2026 season. The future of Rams coach Sean McVay in the City of Angels is reportedly up in the air. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McVay has been weighing a lot of things that have...
Arkansas Tech University graduate recalls witnessing Demar Hamlin collapse at Bengals-Bills game
The nation is still in disbelief after watching buffalo bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing in Monday night's NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
McDermott, Allen: Bills Are Ready to Play As Hamlin Recovers
Buffalo’s regular season finale on Sunday will be its first game since the safety’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football. As the Bills prepare to close the regular season on Sunday, it stands to wonder how mentally prepared the team will be in the wake of safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football.
Cameron Jordan: ’No Amount of Money’ Would Draw Him to Browns
The seven-time Pro Bowler didn't mince words about the Forest City. View the original article to see embedded media. To borrow from Major League: cross Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan off the Browns' future target list, then. With New Orleans limping to the finish line of a disappointing season, Jordan...
NFL Week 18 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Predicting whether Aaron Rodgers will lead Green Bay to the playoffs, Trevor Lawrence will lead Jacksonville to the AFC South crown and more. Welcome to Week 18. Much of the focus this week has rightfully been on Damar Hamlin, as it surely still will be even when new games kick off Saturday and Sunday.
Troy football legend named 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class finalist
(WDHN) — Troy football legend DeMarcus Ware is one of the 15 finalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Ware, of Auburn, started playing football for Troy University in 2001. He became a starter for the Troy Trojans the following year and finished fifth on the team with 72 tackles.
Georgia coach Smart’s father unable to attend CFP title game
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during...
NFL Official Explains Changing Playoff Rules After Canceled Game
The decision confused those who thought the league already had clear guidelines in place. The NFL owners passed a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules on Friday after the league officially declared the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game a no contest in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Though the league did its best to accommodate rather unique and sensitive circumstances, some have found themselves confounded by the decision to bypass already agreed upon rules for a new system.
Patriots-Bills Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
Buffalo is a 6.5-point home favorite vs. a New England squad that must win to make the playoffs. Josh Allen and the Bills will return to action for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of last Monday’s game against Cincinnati.
TCU Offensive Star Reportedly ’50-50’ for CFP National Championship
The Horned Frogs’ running back is reportedly on the fence about playing in Monday’s big game. TCU running back Kendre Miller hopes that he will be able to play in the Horned Frogs’ clash against Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night.
Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin
The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a massive outpouring of support following his medical emergency on the field during Monday’s game in Cincinnati. One of the latest monumental figures to send a message to the 24-year-old was NFL legend Bo Jackson.
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct. Less than a week after being upset in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Michigan has more bad news incoming. Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Michigan football is under an NCAA investigation and that charges are expected soon.
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam. Bronny James has already shown an early knack for emulating his father, Lakers superstar LeBron James. Though only a high school senior at Sierra Canyon, Bronny seems to be able to dip into LeBron’s dunk package at-will and on Friday night he dusted off one of the all-time great’s most iconic slams.
Suni Lee Records Her First Perfect Score of the Season for Auburn
The Olympian started off her final collegiate season with a bang. The 2023 season marks the end of Suni Lee’s college gymnastics career, and if Saturday’s opening meet was any indication, fans will be treated to one of the best individual gymnastics campaigns ever. Lee scored a perfect...
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Thunder Game
Luka Doncic's playing status for Sunday's game is currently up in the air.
Bulls' Billy Donovan Discusses Lonzo Ball Before 76ers Matchup
Before the Bulls took on the 76ers Friday night, Chicago head coach Billy Donovan offered an update on Lonzo Ball.
