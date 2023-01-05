Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Related
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Prince Harry Reportedly Alleges in New Book That Brother William Physically Attacked Him
In "Spare," Harry will claim that during a 2019 fight at his home in London, William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," according to a Guardian report. Harry reportedly accuses him of repeating attack lines in the British press. Harry described in a recent Netflix documentary how his relationship with...
Kevin Lemons, Stellar and Dove nominated gospel artist, dies at 45
Gospel artist and choir director Kevin Lemons died early Saturday after collapsing at his Union City home, according to ...
NBC Chicago
50 Cent Says He and Eminem Are Developing ‘8 Mile' TV Show
“8 Mile” is set to be developed into a television series, according to rapper 50 Cent. 50 Cent made an appearance on Friday, Jan. 6 on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel. During his interview, the 47-year-old rapper briefly discussed details with the show's host about the 2002 drama being turned into a TV show.
Golden Globes Are Back on TV, But Are Reform Efforts Enough?
Without a TV show, starry red carpet, host, press or even a livestream, the Golden Globe Awards were in chaos last year after scandal broke over lack of diversity, accusations of sexism, and ethical and financial lapses among members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Once known as Hollywood’s biggest,...
Native writer lands his play on a San Francisco stage, aims to bring it home to Arizona
Claude Jackson Jr., a citizen of the Gila River Indian Community, is an attorney by day, the director of the tribe’s public defender’s office. But by night he is a playwright. And in late January, one of his works, "Cashed Out," will have its world premiere at the San Francisco Playhouse. It's a...
Despite $1B in Ticket Sales, Indigenous Critics Say ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Is ‘Horrible'—Here's Why
Last week, Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2022. But Indigenous people's recent calls for a boycott have stopped some people from tuning in. A tweet with over 40,000 likes called on viewers to not support the "horrible and...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0