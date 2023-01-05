ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
50 Cent Says He and Eminem Are Developing ‘8 Mile' TV Show

“8 Mile” is set to be developed into a television series, according to rapper 50 Cent. 50 Cent made an appearance on Friday, Jan. 6 on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel. During his interview, the 47-year-old rapper briefly discussed details with the show's host about the 2002 drama being turned into a TV show.
Golden Globes Are Back on TV, But Are Reform Efforts Enough?

Without a TV show, starry red carpet, host, press or even a livestream, the Golden Globe Awards were in chaos last year after scandal broke over lack of diversity, accusations of sexism, and ethical and financial lapses among members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Once known as Hollywood’s biggest,...
