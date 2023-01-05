ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Scripps researchers to launch weather balloons, aircraft to study incoming storm

By Liberty Zabala
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKCla_0k42ubRu00

SAN DIEGO — Scripps researchers are launching weather balloons and an aircraft to study the incoming storm heading into San Diego on Thursday.

Researchers at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at UC San Diego hope to learn from this atmospheric river to improve forecasts and help maintain water reservoirs in the state.

Scripps scientists are planning to team up with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Air Force to fly into the storm.

A WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft will carry U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunters into the storm before it makes landfall into San Diego.

“The Air Force Hurricane Hunters who operate the C-130 jets fly over atmospheric rivers in the northeast Pacific which we can see via satellite, but a lot of the intensity of the atmospheric river is in the water and the wind. The water vapor and the wind that is much closer to the surface and is difficult to see,” said Anna Wilson with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

How the incoming storm will impact San Diego

Wilson hopes to “really pinpoint how strong the atmospheric river is and how much precipitation might result.”

The Air Force Hurricane Hunters are expected to take flight from Sacramento Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the NOAA Gulfstream IV will take off Friday to study the atmospheric river.

Scripps researchers are also launching weather balloons in Northern California.

“Those are going to give us profiles of temperature, moisture and winds, and that’s going to help us observe atmospheric rivers right as they’re making landfall,” Wilson said.

Researchers say collecting this weather data will help improve forecasts and warn residents on the ground.

“The more lead time we have about exactly where the atmospheric rivers are going to hit in California, how much precipitation they’ll bring and how long they will last is really critical, both for water resource management but also for emergency response and preparedness,” Wilson said.

Scripps Researchers say these atmospheric rivers bring most of the water supply to the California and also cause nearly all the hazardous flooding in the state.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Strong Pacific Storm Bearing Down on San Diego, with Dangerously High Surf

A strong Pacific storm is forecast to move into San Diego on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerously high surf. Light to moderate rain fell across most of Southern California Wednesday as residents braced for the brunt of the “bomb cyclone” moving across California, with forecasters saying the full force of the storm should hit San Diego County by Thursday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Class Action Lawsuit Against Southwest Airlines Cancellations Filed In San Diego

A class-action lawsuit of San Diego families affected by the recent mass Southwest Airlines cancellations in late December and Early January was announced this week, joining several other lawsuits filed nationwide against the company over the holiday cancellations. The mass number of cancellations at Southwest began on Christmas Eve last...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy