Washington, DC

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS42.com

Bills Tweet Update on Damar Hamlin: ‘Remarkable Improvement’

It’s the latest update for the 24-year-old, who suddenly collapsed during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup against the Bengals. The Bills released a statement on Thursday, sharing that safety Damar Hamlin appears to be “neurologically intact” and the safety is making steady progress though he is still “critically ill.”
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS42.com

Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding

The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding. The NFL’s Thursday announcement regarding AFC playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bills-Bengals game has apparently drawn the ire of Joe Mixon, who shared his thoughts on the news on social media.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS42.com

Harbaugh Sidesteps Question on Jackson’s Playoff Availability

The Baltimore coach was non-committal on his star quarterback’s status. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not seen at practice on Wednesday as he continues to nurse a knee injury suffered in early December. Jackson’s status remains unknown for Sunday’s season finale...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS42.com

Robert Griffin III Honors Damar Hamlin During Saturday’s NFL Broadcast

The ESPN analyst sported the safety’s jersey live on the air. View the original article to see embedded media. Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin continues to make improvements in his recovery from his on-field medical emergency on Monday Night Football. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of...
CBS42.com

Why NFL Doesn’t Have ‘Thursday Night Football’ Game Tonight

The show already had its last broadcast of the season. View the original article to see embedded media. Entering Week 18 of the NFL season, things are going to look a little different than the previous 17 weeks, scheduling wise. Perhaps most notably, there will be no Thursday Night Football.
CBS42.com

Suni Lee Records Her First Perfect Score of the Season for Auburn

The Olympian started off her final collegiate season with a bang. The 2023 season marks the end of Suni Lee’s college gymnastics career, and if Saturday’s opening meet was any indication, fans will be treated to one of the best individual gymnastics campaigns ever. Lee scored a perfect...
AUBURN, AL

