Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The GovernorStephy SaysPembroke, NC
The Story Behind the Infamous Italian Mummy in North Carolina Will Leave You SpeechlessTravel MavenLaurinburg, NC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Club alum, bank executive gives backPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th yearPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Related
heraldadvocate.com
Probate Judge McCoy sworn in by father Magistrate Judge McQueen
Marlboro County Probate Judge Reneka McQueen McCoy was sworn in by her father, Magistrate Judge Grover McQueen Jr., on Monday. Before McCoy was sworn in, McQueen spoke to those gathered in the courtroom that it reminded him of when he was sworn in in 2007. “When I looked out and...
heraldadvocate.com
Donations are still accepted for Pilot Club of Bennettsville project
The Light-A-Light tree on the Marlboro County Courthouse Square has been sponsored by The Pilot Club of Bennettsville for the past 50 years (since 1973). Although the Pilot is no longer handling Lifeline, they are working on a new project to provide safety and peace of mind to families for “at risk” individuals who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.
CareSouth Carolina welcomes new school-based counselor
McCOLL – Tabitha Hennagan, a Licensed Professional Counselor, has joined the CareSouth Carolina team of Behavioral Health professionals. She is a school-based counselor who sees students enrolled at McColl Elementary/Middle School. Hennagan says she is passionate about ensuring the people in our community are physically and mentally healthy. “When...
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
McLeod Health welcomes new general surgeon in Cheraw
CHERAW, S.C. — McLeod Health welcomes Board Certified General Surgeon, Jason E. Davis, MD to McLeod Surgery Cheraw and McLeod Health Cheraw. As a general surgeon, Dr. Davis is pleased to offer education and surgical treatment involving breast, gallbladder, hernias, thyroid and parathyroid, skin and soft tissue as well as a variety of cancers using the latest minimally invasive techniques when possible. He also performs colon cancer screening (colonoscopies) and management of dialysis access.
whqr.org
CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at South Carolina high school; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
WMBF
‘Dream big, pray big, and achieve big’: Lake City Mayor-Elect shares vision for city days before taking office
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City community is counting down the days until they welcome a new mayor. As Mayor-Elect Yamekia Robinson prepares to take the seat, she sat down with WMBF News about her vision for the city and journey into leadership. From trials and tribulations to...
North Carolina Sheriff Who Resigned After Making Racist Comments Steps Down ― Again
Jody Greene won reelection in Columbus County in November despite being recorded making disparaging comments about Black employees.
Robeson County Whiskey, black history, Elvis make headlines this week in history
THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY 101 Years Ago: Whiskey stills made headlines
wpde.com
Son didn't fall, but thrown off balcony at West Florence High School: Parents
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The parents of a 16-year-old boy said the district's statement that their son fell off of a balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School during a physical exchange with another student is not the truth. Kay Kennedy said her son was thrown over...
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at West Florence High School will remain in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Family Court Judge FitzLee H. McEachin ruled Friday morning that a 16-year-old boy accused of throwing another 16-year-old off of a second-floor balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice. The hearing took...
cbs17
Authorities arrest woman for allegedly having man in dog kennel before deadly shooting in SC
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the...
Richmond County Operation Fix bringing back Spayghetti Dinner
ROCKINGHAM — A local group of animal lovers is looking to raise money to keep the population of unwanted pets to a minimum. Richmond County Operation Fix — formerly Richmond County Animal Advocates — is bringing back its “Spayghetti Dinner” fundraiser. Several years ago, members...
White North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns – again
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff resigned a second time Wednesday in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced. Jody Greene was reelected to a second term as Columbus County’s sheriff last fall, despite the […]
carolinajournal.com
Racist sheriff, fake resignations, and greenouts: outrageous stories of the week
This week, the slow-motion trainwreck at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office may have finally ended, as the embattled sheriff decided he’d had enough and resigned. Jody Greene had been under scrutiny and pressure to step down over comments he made in a recorded phone call where he stated he wanted an underling to fire all the black sheriff’s office employees, calling them “black bastards” because he suspected many of them supported his opponent.
SC woman's body found in donation bin after 9-month disappearance
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina authorities are investigating who put a woman's body in a clothing donation bin on New Year's Eve. The victim was reported missing in March and the circumstances of her death remain a mystery. Leslie Lemoine's daughter Hannah Gates said she drove by the...
stnonline.com
South Carolina Case Highlights Need for Attendants on School Buses
A special investigative report that aired in December on television station Queen City News in Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed a 2018 incident in neaby Chesterfield County, South Carolina, when a nonverbal autistic child was attacked 96 times by one boy on a school bus ride. Upon arriving home, her parents...
wpde.com
3 years later: Community remembers Florence airport officer killed in line of duty
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Thursday marks three years since Florence Airport Officer Jackson Winkeler was shot and killed following a traffic stop at the airport. SLED arrested and charged James Edward Bell with murder in his death. Public safety members met at the Latta Police Dept. for a memorial...
Comments / 0