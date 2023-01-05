ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennettsville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

heraldadvocate.com

Donations are still accepted for Pilot Club of Bennettsville project

The Light-A-Light tree on the Marlboro County Courthouse Square has been sponsored by The Pilot Club of Bennettsville for the past 50 years (since 1973). Although the Pilot is no longer handling Lifeline, they are working on a new project to provide safety and peace of mind to families for “at risk” individuals who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

CareSouth Carolina welcomes new school-based counselor

McCOLL – Tabitha Hennagan, a Licensed Professional Counselor, has joined the CareSouth Carolina team of Behavioral Health professionals. She is a school-based counselor who sees students enrolled at McColl Elementary/Middle School. Hennagan says she is passionate about ensuring the people in our community are physically and mentally healthy. “When...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

McLeod Health welcomes new general surgeon in Cheraw

CHERAW, S.C. — McLeod Health welcomes Board Certified General Surgeon, Jason E. Davis, MD to McLeod Surgery Cheraw and McLeod Health Cheraw. As a general surgeon, Dr. Davis is pleased to offer education and surgical treatment involving breast, gallbladder, hernias, thyroid and parathyroid, skin and soft tissue as well as a variety of cancers using the latest minimally invasive techniques when possible. He also performs colon cancer screening (colonoscopies) and management of dialysis access.
CHERAW, SC
whqr.org

CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
CHADBOURN, NC
carolinajournal.com

Racist sheriff, fake resignations, and greenouts: outrageous stories of the week

This week, the slow-motion trainwreck at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office may have finally ended, as the embattled sheriff decided he’d had enough and resigned. Jody Greene had been under scrutiny and pressure to step down over comments he made in a recorded phone call where he stated he wanted an underling to fire all the black sheriff’s office employees, calling them “black bastards” because he suspected many of them supported his opponent.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

