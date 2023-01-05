Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (1/7): 2 wins for Nebraska, Iowa State rolls past Wyoming
(KMAland) -- Nebraska won a pair of duals and Iowa State rolled to a win in Saturday's regional college wrestling action. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/7)
VIP: Five-star ISU signee Omaha Biliew talks Cyclones, team success
Waukee (Iowa) five-star forward Omaha Biliew is set to make an early impact at Iowa State next season, as the highest-rated commit in the history of the Cyclones’
kmaland.com
KMAland Swimming (1/7): LC swims in Johnston, Sioux City at Linn-Mar
(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central swim team took fourth in Johnston while Sioux City was fifth in the loaded Linn-Mar Invitational. Check out the recap from each meet below. Lewis Central had 185 points and finished fourth in Johnston. Patrick Chase led the way for the Titans with a first place finish in the 100 yard freestyle (50.62) and a third in the 200 yard freestyle.
cyclonefanatic.com
Ryan Clanton officially named as Iowa State offensive line coach
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has named Ryan Clanton, who served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at UNI the past five seasons, the offensive line coach for the Cyclones. Clanton saw a pair of his offensive linemen picked in the first three rounds...
ankenyfanatic.com
No. 1 Wolves win showdown against Centennial boys behind Sandfort’s 28
Iowa’s Payton Sandfort is going through a dreadful shooting slump, having missed all 19 of his attempts from the field in the Hawkeyes’ three Big Ten Conference games. His brother, Pryce, is not having any problems finding the basket. The younger Sandfort, who will also play for Iowa...
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
1230kfjb.com
Tim Bell, Former Athletic Trainer for MCSD
With the light being shined on athletic trainers and doctors on the sideline after the Buffalo Bills game. Tim Bell, former athletic director of the Marshalltown Community School District, gives us a peek behind the curtain of how that works. He first wants to give a shout out. There were...
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One
2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
KCCI.com
Toppled semitruck closes intersection in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — Part of Hickman Road was closed on Thursday for a couple of hours after a semitruck carrying wind turbine parts tipped over. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 80/35 was also shut down. Urbandale Police told KCCI that they wanted to make sure there was no damage...
kniakrls.com
KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners Announced
Congratulations to our KNIA/KRLS Christmas Grand Prize Winners. Haley Dobson of Albia, Katja Waltenberger of Pella, and Kristin Olson of Indianola each won $500 in our grand prize giveaway. Thanks to all of our listeners who played the Christmas Cash Call Game and registered to win. The one to count on for today’s news and great giveaways, KNIA/KRLS Radio.
Iowa State Daily
Property taxes ‘should be vested with local entities’: Ames mayor tells legislators
Elected officials representing Ames and Boone differed on whether property taxes need to be reduced in the upcoming legislative session during the 2023 Ames Chamber of Commerce Legislative Kick-Off Breakfast. On Wednesday, Republicans said constituents are concerned about potential tax increases, while Democrats said local services need to be taken...
UPDATE: Some rural Iowans customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
Since November 14, McCabe has documented fifteen days mail hasn't been delivered or picked up. While getting the mail now is a relief, it doesn't help her business which requires her to send packages frequently.
