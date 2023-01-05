Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMBF
‘Dream big, pray big, and achieve big’: Lake City Mayor-Elect shares vision for city days before taking office
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City community is counting down the days until they welcome a new mayor. As Mayor-Elect Yamekia Robinson prepares to take the seat, she sat down with WMBF News about her vision for the city and journey into leadership. From trials and tribulations to...
dillonheraldonline.com
Rev. Smith To Be Installed As First Female Moderator
If you would like to witness history being made, please accept the invitation to visit the Berea Center, in Bennettsville, SC, Saturday at noon, as Rev. Doris B. Smith is installed as the first female Moderator of the Berea Association. Dr. Donald E. Greene, President of the South Carolina Baptist...
wpde.com
Son didn't fall, but thrown off balcony at West Florence High School: Parents
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The parents of a 16-year-old boy said the district's statement that their son fell off of a balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School during a physical exchange with another student is not the truth. Kay Kennedy said her son was thrown over...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at West Florence High School will remain in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Family Court Judge FitzLee H. McEachin ruled Friday morning that a 16-year-old boy accused of throwing another 16-year-old off of a second-floor balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice. The hearing took...
live5news.com
Missing Williamsburg County child located
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located. The sheriff’s office says she was found safe.
WMBF
Report: Identities released of two wanted for strong armed robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it has identified the people wanted in connection to an assault and robbery on Dec. 20 at a Burlington Coat Factory. According to the police report, the complainant heard a merchandise alarm going off, and she then...
CareSouth Carolina welcomes new school-based counselor
McCOLL – Tabitha Hennagan, a Licensed Professional Counselor, has joined the CareSouth Carolina team of Behavioral Health professionals. She is a school-based counselor who sees students enrolled at McColl Elementary/Middle School. Hennagan says she is passionate about ensuring the people in our community are physically and mentally healthy. “When...
wpde.com
Motor home fire in Conway causes damage to a building; no injuries reported
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Just before noon on Saturday, Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Pageland Street in Conway for a call involving a motor home on fire. When tweeting about the incident, HCFR officials said the fire is under control. A nearby structure sustained damage, but...
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at West Florence High School; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
Robeson County Whiskey, black history, Elvis make headlines this week in history
THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY 101 Years Ago: Whiskey stills made headlines
WMBF
‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
93-year-old Kinlaw nabs deer to end season
Charles Kinlaw, 93, shot an eight-point buck Monday while hunting with friends in East Howellsville in Robeson County. Kinlaw, a Lumberton nat
Authorities make 2nd arrest in case of man allegedly held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
South Carolina deputy saves man who crashed into creek on Christmas day
A South Carolina Sheriff's deputy is being praised for his bravery on Christmas morning after he helped save a driver who just crashed into a creek.
wpde.com
District investigates allegation of 'adult beverages' sold at Marlboro Co. school event
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE — Marlboro County School District Interim Superintendent Donald Andrew’s said an investigation is underway into an allegation of adult beverages on district property during an event last month sponsored by another entity. Andrews said the allegation was reported to district administration “Concerning the sale...
Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
stnonline.com
South Carolina Case Highlights Need for Attendants on School Buses
A special investigative report that aired in December on television station Queen City News in Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed a 2018 incident in neaby Chesterfield County, South Carolina, when a nonverbal autistic child was attacked 96 times by one boy on a school bus ride. Upon arriving home, her parents...
Crash with downed power line blocks Highway 151 in Hartsville, fire officials say
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic on Highway 151 in Hartsville is blocked at 4th Street because of a crash that knocked utility lines, according to the Hartsville Fire Department. No additional information was immediately available. The fire department advises motorists to use an alternative route.
