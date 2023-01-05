ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Republican leader hopes to meet with Democrats to work on changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act

(The Center Square) – With the cashless bail portion of Illinois' SAFE-T Act on hold, the future House minority leader would like to see more changes to the legislation. The Illinois Supreme Court announced it will hear the case in March after the elimination of cash bail provision was thrown out by a Kankakee County judge who ruled it unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield

(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tspr.org

Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets

Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: Progress made toward assault weapons ban

CHATHAM, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says while time is running out during the lame duck legislation session going on now in Springfield, there is still time to get a ban on assault weapons done. A proposal is being filed that would also ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois lawmakers to hear new proposed gun ban Thursday afternoon

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers may move quickly Thursday to ban certain guns in the state. Senate Bill 2226 originally passed the Illinois Senate in April 2021. It dealt with amusement park rides. House Floor Amendment 2 filed Thursday replaces everything with a new bill to ban certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines, among other measures. A hearing is set for 4 p.m. Thursday in the House Executive...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois officials proclaiming record cannabis sales in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois officials are toting a record number of cannabis sales in the state in 2022. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says adult use cannabis dispensaries sold $1,555,324,820.37 worth of product last year. That’s a 12% increase from 2021 and a 131% increase from 2020, the first year cannabis could be sold legally in the state. Those numbers don’t include the tax revenue generated from those numbers.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports

House passes gun ban bill In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the...
ILLINOIS STATE

