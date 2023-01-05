Read full article on original website
Related
SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14
Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
State rifle association calls assault weapons ban an 'unconstitutional overreach'
Lawmakers in Springfield have approved a measure that would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois, among other things and it’s not sitting well with the state’s rifle association.
stlpublicradio.org
Illinois’ highest court halted the law to abolish cash bail in the state. What’s next?
Just before the start of the new year, the Supreme Court of Illinois halted the implementation of a law that would eliminate the practice of cash bail statewide — hours before the bill was set to take effect. Marie Franklin, a community organizer and candidate for mayor in East...
More than 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois for November election were rejected
(The Center Square) – About 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois were rejected statewide in last year’s November election, according to preliminary data from the Illinois State Board of Elections. Data shows a total of more than 2.2 million mail-ballots were requested across the state for November's election. More...
Republican leader hopes to meet with Democrats to work on changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – With the cashless bail portion of Illinois' SAFE-T Act on hold, the future House minority leader would like to see more changes to the legislation. The Illinois Supreme Court announced it will hear the case in March after the elimination of cash bail provision was thrown out by a Kankakee County judge who ruled it unconstitutional.
Illinois Has 2 New Gun Laws for 2023. And Now, An Assault Weapons Ban is In the Hands of the State Senate
On Jan. 1, 2023, two new gun laws were part of more than 180 new laws that went into effect across the state of Illinois. But neither of them is as sweeping as a proposed 77-page an assault weapons ban, now headed to the State Senate following a late night vote from the House.
kbsi23.com
Newly reformed SAFE-T Act signed by IL Gov. Pritzker; What this means for southern IL
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois’ SAFE-T Act — which stands for “Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today,” was signed into law February 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker. Recently, the act was amended and signed by Gov. Pritzker. Parts of the bill went into...
cilfm.com
Illinois lawmakers approved relaxing mail-in ballot signature verification
It’s soon on to the governor’s desk with a bill modifying which signature can be used to verify a voter’s mail-in ballot in Illinois. A Senate amendment to House Bill 45 makes changes to correct a drafting error in state law and make clarifications in various judicial circuits.
starvedrock.media
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
‘A Springfield setup,’ Illinois lawmakers advancing $12,000 pay raises as part of $1.7 billion spending bill
(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers are looking to give themselves a $12,000 raise with a bill that spends more than $1.7 billion of taxpayer money. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The measure now goes to the Illinois Senate, which returns Sunday evening.
tspr.org
Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets
Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
Lame-Duck Illinois Lawmakers Vote Themselves a 16% Raise
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
KWQC
Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden
THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union representing federal correctional officers and staff across the country, is calling for the removal of the warden at USP Thomson. According to AFGE the call for removal of Warden Thomas Bergami comes from the warden’s failure to...
Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?
In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
KWQC
Former Davenport teacher sentenced to prison in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher was sentenced this week to six years in prison for secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. In December, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin found Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, guilty of five counts...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: Progress made toward assault weapons ban
CHATHAM, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says while time is running out during the lame duck legislation session going on now in Springfield, there is still time to get a ban on assault weapons done. A proposal is being filed that would also ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire...
Illinois lawmakers to hear new proposed gun ban Thursday afternoon
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers may move quickly Thursday to ban certain guns in the state. Senate Bill 2226 originally passed the Illinois Senate in April 2021. It dealt with amusement park rides. House Floor Amendment 2 filed Thursday replaces everything with a new bill to ban certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines, among other measures. A hearing is set for 4 p.m. Thursday in the House Executive...
1470 WMBD
Illinois officials proclaiming record cannabis sales in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois officials are toting a record number of cannabis sales in the state in 2022. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says adult use cannabis dispensaries sold $1,555,324,820.37 worth of product last year. That’s a 12% increase from 2021 and a 131% increase from 2020, the first year cannabis could be sold legally in the state. Those numbers don’t include the tax revenue generated from those numbers.
Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports
House passes gun ban bill In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the...
Comments / 1