Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene

Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
A nagging question lingers about Moscow murders
MOSCOW—The probable cause affidavit released last week details what led to the arrest of Moscow quadruple-homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger. The document provides some answers but generates more questions about the case that has garnered international attention. Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in connection to the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. He was returned to Latah County Jail on Wednesday and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of residential burglary. ...
Local man who holds all-time record for years of public service finally retires after 64 years with ITD
POCATELLO — District 5’s Carl “Terry” Jacobsen retired Nov. 16, 2022, after a record-breaking 64 years of service to the State of Idaho, all of it in Southeast Idaho and almost all of it in the D5 Lab. The lab was renamed in his honor several years ago when he hit the 60-year milestone, at which point he was already the all-time record-holder for years of public service in Idaho. ...
Wyoming governor: 'Make hay' and save amid near-$1B surplus
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Booming oil and gas revenue has put Wyoming back among states with big budget surpluses but Republican Gov. Mark Gordon cautioned lawmakers Wednesday to save, not splurge, out of concern that tough times will eventually return. "As a Wyoming rancher, I know the value of...
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting today
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho calling for snow and 35 mph winds. The winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday morning. More snow is possible as the week progresses so check the local forecast for updates, especially if you plan to travel. The winter weather is expected to make for hazardous driving conditions throughout...
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warning declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho in response to the latest winter storm to barrel through the region. The storm arrived in parts of East Idaho on Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon. The weather service said the storm will create hazardous driving conditions on East Idaho's roads and motorists should "slow...
Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California’s central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.
Bear Lake Monster Winterfest to be held at end of January
Bear Lake’s biggest winter event of the year is coming up this month, aiming to raising money for local nonprofit The Family Place. The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest will be held Jan. 27 to 29 at the Utah Bear Lake State Park Marina and Sunrise Resort and Event Center. According to the event’s website, the state parks entrance fee at the marina will be waived for attendees with the hope that donations will be made to the nonprofit the event is fundraising for. ...
