Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene

Bear Lake’s biggest winter event of the year is coming up this month, aiming to raising money for local nonprofit The Family Place. The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest will be held Jan. 27 to 29 at the Utah Bear Lake State Park Marina and Sunrise Resort and Event Center. According to the event’s website, the state parks entrance fee at the marina will be waived for attendees with the hope that donations will be made to the nonprofit the event is fundraising for. ...

2 DAYS AGO