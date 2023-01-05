ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter, Collins star as Hawks beat Kings 120-117

SACRAMENTO — De'Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 22 points, and the Atlanta Hawks stopped a four-game slide by topping the Sacramento Kings 120-117 on Wednesday night.

Collins also grabbed 12 rebounds as Atlanta bounced back after losing 143-141 in double overtime at Golden State on Monday night. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray each scored 21 points.

The Hawks trailed 117-113 with 1:16 left. But Young converted a layup and a foul shot, and Murray made two free throws and a layup as part of a game-ending 7-0 run for Atlanta.

Sacramento had the ball in the final seconds, but De'Aaron Fox had a floater blocked by Onyeka Okongwu and Domantas Sabonis also missed a jumper.

The Hawks had dropped five of six.

Fox led Sacramento with 25 points. Kevin Huerter made four 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, and Harrison Barnes scored 22. Sabonis had 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

The Kings were 25 of 25 at the free-throw line before Sabonis missed a pair in the final minute.

TIP-INS

Hawks: C Clint Capela was ruled out before the game with a right calf strain. ... Young and coach Nate McMillan both received technical fouls with 2:54 left in the second quarter.

Kings: Sabonis recorded his 15th consecutive double-double, tying DeMarcus Cousins for the longest double-double streak in franchise history. His 28 double-doubles leads the NBA this season.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Friday.

Kings: Host the Lakers on Saturday.

