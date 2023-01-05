ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings

The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house.
MOSCOW, ID
TIMELINE: DNA, video lead officials to Idaho suspect

Court documents unsealed Thursday after the suspect in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students made his first court appearance in Idaho reveal the timeline for how Bryan Kohberger went from being on law enforcement radar to becoming the man charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Below is a timeline from the documents:
MOSCOW, ID
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?

The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
DULUTH, MN
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée, with the school telling his attorney on Thursday that Beard is “unfit” for the position. Beard had five...
TEXAS STATE
Twin Cities woman dies in snowmobile accident

On Saturday, January 7 at approximately 1:15 pm, area first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident. A Twin Cities woman, 55, was pronounced deceased upon arrival of first responders. The accident took place on the Bearskin snowmobile trail, located approximately 30 miles north of...
HIBBING, MN
$15.1 million Megabucks ticket sold in Luck, Wisconsin

There is a lucky winner in Wisconsin. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday, January 4 drawing was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus on Butternut Ave. Lottery officials say it is the largest winning ticket ever sold by the Lottery retailer and the biggest Megabucks jackpot won since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015.
LUCK, WI
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting...
HAWAII STATE

