This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Denver Welcomed 168 Migrants and Here are the Current SolutionsTom HandyDenver, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
WNYT
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
WNYT
NYS leaders sworn into office
After more than 4 days of delays, Congressman Pat Ryan was sworn into congress Saturday. Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado delivered remarks at the swearing in ceremony of Senator Michelle Hinchey at the Saugerties Performing Arts Factory.
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..
We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York collects over $33M in 2022
More than $33M has been collected in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022.
Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Capital Region Mega Millions Winner!
Even though there was no grand prize winner in last night's Mega Millions drawing, someone in the Capital Region is waking up a little bit richer this morning. There were two second-place tickets sold in New York state and one in the Capital Region. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?
WNYT
New $500k grant to help restore Cohoes Music Hall
A new grant will help restore the historic Cohoes Music Hall. The $500,000 grant will restore the music hall and visitors center building – including portions of the decorative roof. The city says when it rains, water seeps inside, damaging the painted ceiling and walls. This new money will...
scenichudson.org
West Mountain (Dover, Dutchess County)
With the Dutchess Land Conservancy, Dutchess County, and Town of Dover, we protected 160 acres of extraordinary geological features adjacent to the popular Dover Stone Church. 2022.
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
Major Change Coming for Two New York Colleges! Will UAlbany Be Impacted?
Two New York state colleges are already getting a jump on their New Year's resolutions. Both schools are going through changes after officially being recognized as universities, as opposed to colleges. It's a great time for both of these institutions, who join an elite group of state university centers here in New York.
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
WNYT
Rensselaer restaurant reopening under new ownership
A popular Rensselaer restaurant is reopening Saturday under new ownership. Owner Jimmy Casey sold Casey’s Restaurant on Washington Avenue in November, announcing his retirement. The new owner, former Rensselaer Police Officer Danny Fumarola, bought the business and agreed to keep the name. Fumarola isn’t a total stranger. His first...
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
Former funeral home director indicted on 37 charges
A former funeral home director in Johnstown, who is accused of mishandling remains at his facility, has been indicted on 37 charges.
WNYT
$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Troy
Each winning ticket is worth $1,000,000. The local winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops at 8 Vandenburgh Ave in Troy. The winner has not yet been identified. The winning numbers were 3 20 46 59 63 and a Mega Ball of lucky number 13. The Mega Millions jackpot...
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
WNYT
Leaders gather to discuss how to grow Capital Region digital gaming industry
The digital gaming industry is making an impact in the Capital Region. Local leaders held a roundtable at the Troy Innovation Garage on Friday to discuss how a new tax break for the industry can have the most economic impact. Assemblymember John McDonald led the charge on Friday to help...
WNYT
New ‘Baby Café’ in Albany brings pregnant, nursing parents together
There’s now a place in Albany where new moms can get professional breastfeeding and lactation support – all for free. St. Peter’s Health Partners opened its “Baby Cafe” in the Albany Housing Authority on South Pearl Street. It’s a place where pregnant and nursing moms...
