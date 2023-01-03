ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NY

WNYT

Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident

A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

NYS leaders sworn into office

After more than 4 days of delays, Congressman Pat Ryan was sworn into congress Saturday. Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado delivered remarks at the swearing in ceremony of Senator Michelle Hinchey at the Saugerties Performing Arts Factory.
SAUGERTIES, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..

We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New $500k grant to help restore Cohoes Music Hall

A new grant will help restore the historic Cohoes Music Hall. The $500,000 grant will restore the music hall and visitors center building – including portions of the decorative roof. The city says when it rains, water seeps inside, damaging the painted ceiling and walls. This new money will...
COHOES, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
HORSEHEADS, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer restaurant reopening under new ownership

A popular Rensselaer restaurant is reopening Saturday under new ownership. Owner Jimmy Casey sold Casey’s Restaurant on Washington Avenue in November, announcing his retirement. The new owner, former Rensselaer Police Officer Danny Fumarola, bought the business and agreed to keep the name. Fumarola isn’t a total stranger. His first...
RENSSELAER, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
WNYT

$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Troy

Each winning ticket is worth $1,000,000. The local winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops at 8 Vandenburgh Ave in Troy. The winner has not yet been identified. The winning numbers were 3 20 46 59 63 and a Mega Ball of lucky number 13. The Mega Millions jackpot...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Leaders gather to discuss how to grow Capital Region digital gaming industry

The digital gaming industry is making an impact in the Capital Region. Local leaders held a roundtable at the Troy Innovation Garage on Friday to discuss how a new tax break for the industry can have the most economic impact. Assemblymember John McDonald led the charge on Friday to help...

