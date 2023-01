Chapman, CA - The University of La Verne traveled for their first conference meet against Chapman University. The Leopards had over a month since their last competition seeking a victory over the Panthers. Asher Kocalis won the Men's 200 Yard Freestyle event. He won his heat by more than three seconds and took first place in the Men 500 yard freestyle with a final time of 4:57.76. Cody Lehotsky won the Men 50 Yard Freestyle with a time of 24:99, as well as the Men 100 Yard Freestyle with a time of 48:45. Jaden Javier finished second in his heat of the Men 200 Yard IM with a time of 2:15.87. The final scores to today's swim meet were on the women's side, 206-21, and for the men's side, 164-64. The Leopards fell short in both contests.

LA VERNE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO