2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
TODAY.com
Horoscopes 2023: What the new year has in store for your zodiac sign
Wondering what 2023 has in store for you? It's only natural to speculate about what's around the corner — and astrology is one way to speculate about the year's offerings in terms of personal growth, career and love. Horoscopes are a tool that astrologers use to predict what lies...
Your 2023 Horoscope Is Here to Guide the Year Ahead
Welcome to your 2023 horoscope for each of the twelve zodiac signs. I’m here to tell you how you might be affected in the year ahead, according to your sun sign. The new year will bring some exciting energy that is going to shake up your love life, career, finances, and everything in between.
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For January 2023
January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
Elite Daily
The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright
If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
Refinery29
Your 2023 Money Horoscope Is Here & Things Are Looking Brighter
If 2022 was rough on your finances, we have good news: In 2023, the stars say you can expect an easier flow when it comes to money. As we enter the year, the volatility the markets experienced in 2022 should begin to wane, fully dissolving by late February as the Lunar North Node of Destiny moves away from erratic Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, the zodiac sign that rules money. From March on, the financial world will show more predictable outcomes.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Fantasizing About Someone You Barely Know
Your love horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 is a reminder that it’s hard to understand what you want in love when you’re still questioning who you really are. Spend time getting to know yourself and identifying the difference between what you truly want and what you *think* you want. Fleeting feelings are subject to change! Mists of confusion could obscure your individual spark as the larger-than-life sun in Sagittarius squares off with disorienting Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This may make it more difficult to bask in the glory of someone else’s happiness, as it may feel...
Refinery29
January’s Full Wolf Moon Could Reveal Our Deepest Secrets
A full moon occurs when the sun and moon oppose each other in the sky and the glow of the sun bounces off the moon onto earth. They typically represent emotional release, reflection and pause, as well as time to heal. Secrets are revealed, our intuition is heightened, and clarity comes into play when the moon’s illumination exposes all things hidden.
boldsky.com
Daily Horoscope, 08 January 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – January 6, 2023
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Make a start on that new workplace challenge. But get more information before you find yourself too deeply involved without knowing in which direction you should go. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You might find things becoming tedious as your schedule slows down...
Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 7, 2023
If you thought your New Year’s Eve party was hard to clean up after, the day after the Wolf Moon may pose an equal rival to your vacuum cleaner. In the case of the full moon in a water sign, the messy party evidence is more on an emotional level, so what’s needed is a soul-vacuum to pick up the remnants of feeling scattered like glitter.
Virgo—Your 2023 Horoscope Predicts Relationship Developments That May Catch You Off Guard
Your Virgo 2023 horoscope says you’re about to reach a turning point in your career, so keep your hands on the wheel. The New Year begins with Mars retrograde in Gemini finally coming to an end on January 12, which means the planet will renew your sense of ambition and commitment to your career goals. And once Mercury retrograde comes to an end in your creative fifth house on February 3, you’ll notice your mood begin to perk up and a desire to return to your artistic sensibilities. 2023 could be a year of major relationship developments, especially if you’re a...
Capricorn—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Throw Caution to the Wind & Pursue Your Passion
Don’t be alarmed, but your Capricorn 2023 horoscope is starting off on an energetically-charged note. Venus is forming an exact conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn on New Year’s Day, which could lead to some intense emotions and dramatic new beginnings. Tap into your power! By the time Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 3, you’ll be in a much stronger position to make decisions on behalf of yourself. Give yourself time to listen to your needs and hear your inner voice. You can expect mind-blowing spiritual shifts to begin unfolding during March, especially if you’re a...
Get Ready, Pisces—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Doing a Lot of Growing Up This Year
Your Pisces 2023 horoscope says you’re gearing up for a year of significant milestones, so prepare to bring your A-game. By the time 2023 begins, you will have survived a chaotic holiday season, thanks to Mars retrograde in Gemini driving up the conflict in your fourth house of hometowns and family dynamics. However, that will come to an end on January 12, when Mars stations direct and encourages you to find a solution to the issues that have been waiting for you at home. However, the pressure is only just beginning, especially if you’re a Pisces or Pisces rising. By March...
Hypebae
2023 Will Be a Game-Changing Year for Your Zodiac Sign
2023 is a year for the brave. While the past few months have given us plenty of moments that left us wanting to run and hide under our covers, the swiftly approaching year is coming with a sleigh full of presents, lessons and opportunities. You may have the universe on...
Astrologer Susan Miller Names the 2 Zodiac Signs Star-Sanctioned To Have the Luckiest 2023
The new year might not be here quite yet, but if you’re already feeling the initiatory, fresh-start energy, there's an astrological reason for that: On December 20, Jupiter—the planet of expansion, luck, and beneficence—shifted into Aries, the first sign of the zodiac known for its self-starter energy. Having dipped only briefly into the sign in 2022 (while spending most of the year showering its blessings on Pisces), Jupiter is now in Aries until May 16, 2023, smiling down upon the rams with all its cosmic goodness before shifting into Taurus and granting the same good fortune to the bulls for the rest of the year. Thanks to these transits, Aries and Taurus are destined to be the luckiest zodiac signs in 2023.
Taurus—Your 2023 Horoscope Predicts Intense Growing Pains, But Also Glorious Breakthroughs
Are you tired of waiting patiently for success? Your Taurus 2023 horoscope says you’re well-prepared for luck to start rolling in, because you’re spending this year building yourself back up. Once Mars retrograde comes to an end on January 12, it will station direct in your second house of self-worth, driving you to fight for your needs and accumulate more wealth as the New Year begins! If you thought 2022 was a transformative time, wait until you see what 2023 has planned for you Taurus and Taurus risings. On March 7, Saturn will enter Pisces, which will spend time reworking your...
In Style
Your 2023 Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
The year ahead is a numerological 7, which is represented by The Chariot tarot card. What that means? 2023 is a time to make moves and attain greatness. The caveat: You may be impatient, wanting to achieve your goals super fast... but it could take a while. The lesson is to not give up on your dreams and to manifest what’s in your heart.
