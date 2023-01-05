LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A few minutes of your day could help save a life by donating blood. January is National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month and the Community Blood Center wants the public to know the importance of donating blood here locally. Right now they say it is tough to get donors, with people just getting done with the holidays and with the rise of flu and other respiratory diseases. They are currently seeing a shortage of type "O " positive and negative and "B" negative. But if you lend an arm, you could make a difference in someone's life.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO