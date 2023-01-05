Read full article on original website
TIMELINE: DNA, video lead officials to Idaho suspect
Court documents unsealed Thursday after the suspect in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students made his first court appearance in Idaho reveal the timeline for how Bryan Kohberger went from being on law enforcement radar to becoming the man charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Below is a timeline from the documents:
Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan's Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet (7.6 meters) above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and trim...
Forest Service to start Indiana project despite concerns
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is pushing ahead with plans to log or conduct controlled burns in parts of the Hoosier National Forest despite concerns the project could taint the drinking water supply used by more than 100,000 people. Environmental groups and officials in southern Indiana's...
Governor's veto allows Ohio communities to regulate tobacco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led...
State Fire Marshal Urges Ohioans to Remove Indoor Christmas Trees
Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio — Now that all the presents have been opened and the holiday season is over, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal says it’s time to discard your Christmas tree. “The longer trees remain in...
Bath Township Fire Department Foundation provides new training prop for the fire department
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Donations bring important training tools to the Bath Township Fire Department. The Bath Township Fire Department Foundation has paid for a new prop to train firefighters on-site to break down doors in an emergency. In the past, firefighters would need to be sent elsewhere, which cost the department valuable time and money. The prop cost around $3,500. Having more opportunities to train right in their department means that firefighters will be better prepared to force entry correctly, and quickly.
Donating blood could help save lives
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A few minutes of your day could help save a life by donating blood. January is National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month and the Community Blood Center wants the public to know the importance of donating blood here locally. Right now they say it is tough to get donors, with people just getting done with the holidays and with the rise of flu and other respiratory diseases. They are currently seeing a shortage of type "O " positive and negative and "B" negative. But if you lend an arm, you could make a difference in someone's life.
OOGEEP Welcomes Applications for 2023 Scholarship Program
Press Release from the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program: GRANVILLE, OH - The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP), along with the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2023 scholarship program. Students who are interested in pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry can qualify for a $1,000 scholarship. Applications will be accepted through March 1.
