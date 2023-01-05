Read full article on original website
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
WTHR
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to talk to family
It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
WTHR
NFL teams encouraged to show support for Bills' Hamlin during Week 18 games
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The National Football League is encouraging league-wide support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated and intubated on the field. On Friday, doctors removed the breathing tube.
Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, celebrates Jaguars’ postseason berth: ‘Playoffs here we come’
Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, is ready to cheer on the Jaguars in the postseason. Moments after the Jaguars topped the Titans on Saturday, 20-16, and clinched the AFC South, Marissa took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate. “Playoffs here we come!” Marissa posted from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, where she watched the game with Ozzy Ozkan and Jazmyn Jones, the significant others of Jaguars players Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones Jr., respectively. Lawrence, who is in his second season as the Jaguars’ quarterback, completed 20 of 32 passing attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in the victory. An...
WTHR
Report: Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis hospitalized due to swimming accident
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in the intensive care unit at a Pensacola, Florida hospital after a swimming accident earlier this week. The 36-year-old Hillis, who was on the cover of EA Sports' Madden NFL 12 video game, was reportedly injured while...
WTHR
Visit Indy shares why Indianapolis can't host AFC Championship
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts received a call from the National Football League this week about the possibility of hosting the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28. But after two full days of discussions, Visit Indy said the city decided they did not have enough time or space to be able to pivot and host the neutral site game and Capital Sports Volleyball Tournament on the same weekend.
WTHR
Texans, Colts square off in battle for top-five draft picks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Houston Texans can clinch the first overall draft pick for the fourth time in franchise history if they lost to the Colts Sunday at Indianapolis. The Colts, meanwhile, can wrap up a top-five draft pick if they lose their seventh straight game under interim coach Jeff Saturday.
