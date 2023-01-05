ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face

By William Vaillancourt
 3 days ago
A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.

In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.

Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to do so. A public relations problem would qualify, he explained, before drawing a comparison to Ingraham’s employer.

“It’s like at Fox News when you have hosts who are allegedly sexually harassing people ,” he said. “Fox News throws money at that to make that PR problem go away.”

“That’s a cute little move,” Ingraham would say shortly afterward. “I’m trying to get you to answer a question.”

Later, the discussion touched on the intersection of football and events in the political and social justice arena.

“I’m focused on the fans and what I essentially believe, which is not that any government ban is going to make football safer, and certainly not some mythic woke mob that you mentioned to try to scare your viewers,” Almond said.

Ingraham interjected that she is not “trying to scare the viewers,” and that the sport is “not about politics.”

“Oh, I think that’s your entire economic model,” Almond responded. “Your entire economic model is to scare your viewers. That’s your whole gig.”

At the conclusion of the interview, Almond again pointed out that a driving force for change is a financial incentive, and drew a particularly appropriate comparison in the process.

“A couple of years ago when you taunted a survivor of the Parkland mass shooting, you apologized only because advertisers withdrew from your show ,” Almond said before his feed and mic were cut off.

Ingraham responded by belittling her guest: “Nice try, little buddy,” she said. “This is what they always do.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 251

MissyDawn
3d ago

Good for him! Fox hates when someone puts them on the spot and holds the truth to their face. Ingraham deserved that and much more. She is a disgusting human and a pathetic excuse for a "journalist."

Reply(18)
157
Chris Chickeral
3d ago

Hooray for Steve Almond! I find it hard to believe that Fox talking heads really believe what they spew. It really IS all about $ and zero interest in serious opinion sharing. They are a true threat to our democracy over all.

Reply(6)
89
Davies
3d ago

she hated the truth and always looking for an attention and glad that the gentleman not playing her game. she can even allowed the man to finished his speech before she cuts off the microphone. Sick minded cult thinker.

Reply(1)
45
