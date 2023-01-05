ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 10PM’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 10PM” game were:

7-1-3-8

(seven, one, three, eight)

The Associated Press

Harkless scores 25, UNLV beats No. 21 New Mexico 84-77

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday night over No. 21 New Mexico. The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14. “We put the ball in EJ’s hands tonight and he made really good decisions,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said. “And he made things happen.” Morris Udeze scored 22 with 13 rebounds to lead the Lobos (14-2, 2-2) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19, but star guard Jaelen House was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with 12.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Blues take on the Wild in Central Division action

St. Louis Blues (19-18-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-13-3, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -191, Blues +160; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues. Minnesota has a 22-13-3 record overall...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said. UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
CHICAGO, IL
thatoregonlife.com

The 41 Best Oregon Mom & Pop Restaurants to Eat At in 2023

We’re going a bit out on a limb here at That Oregon Life. This story began as a sort of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” list, but after a giant list of my own and a slew of recommendations from friends all over the state, we realized that wasn’t going to work.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= AZ Compass Prep 61, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 56 American Leadership-Gilbert 62, Arizona College Preparatory 57 Anthem Prep 61, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 51
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
Scorebook Live

All-state football 2022: Oregon’s top 4A stars

Here are the Class 4A all-state teams for the 2022 Oregon high school football season. All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any ...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today

The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
33andfree

New Beautiful Free Camping Spots

This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

