Exec Hires: First Stop Health Promotes Teira Gunlock to CEO
– First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental healthcare needs, today announced the promotion of Teira Gunlock to Chief Executive Officer. In her role, Gunlock leads a dynamic, growing organization focused on delivering convenient, high-quality and affordable care to U.S. members of its employer clients.
Clinical Trials: 5 Steps to Greater eConsent Adoption
Clinical trials advance much-needed treatments while offering hope to patients and their families. However, the process of enrolling in a study where they will receive investigational medicines, vaccines or procedures can be a source of friction – enough for patients to rethink participation. The weight of the decision combined...
Pangea Biomed Adds $5M for its Multi-Cancer Response Predictor
– Pangea Biomed, the biotech company behind ENLIGHT, the multi-cancer response predictor improving the effectiveness of precision oncology, announced $5M in additional funding reaching a total seed round of $12M. – The latest fundraising is led by angel investor Danny Tocatly and existing investor NFX, and will be used to...
Biomica Raises $20M to Advance its Pipeline of Microbiome-based Therapeutics
– Biomica, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd raises $20M led by Shanghai Healthcare Capital (SHC). – The financing round will enable Biomica to forge ahead, developing its pipeline of microbiome-based therapeutics. Biomica plans to use the proceeds to complete its current...
4 Key Benefits of the Medical Call Center in the Post-COVID-19 Era
In today’s digital-first world, the medical call center still plays a crucial role in connecting healthcare consumers with providers. As an important method of alleviating staffing shortages, elevating the patient experience, and optimizing revenue for healthcare organizations, strategic call center programs covered unique gaps in the patient journey during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic such as information hotlines and patient outreach to engage patients once the facility re-opened. In the post-COVID era, the most successful call center programs continue to utilize both non-clinical and clinical agents who can answer patient questions quickly and easily, schedule appointments, make referrals, and communicate with patients in their preferred language.
7 Buy-Side Considerations for Healthcare M&A in 2023
The shift to value-based care and an abundance of cash in the market are some of the drivers impacting healthcare mergers and acquisitions. These and other trends have been strong over the past few months and are expected to continue, impacting transaction planning for buyers. If you are considering acquiring...
AHI Acquires Canadian-based wellteq Digital Health Inc.
– Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd acquires Canadian health technology company wellteq Digital Health Inc. This transaction follows the acquisition of South Africa based Vertica Health (Pty) Ltd in August, a biomathematical health risk modelling platform. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The 3-company combination creates the only...
PwC’s Health Services 2023 Deals Outlook – Volume Remains Resilient Against Headwinds
– While megadeals, trading multiples and overall deal values in the health services sector have not been immune to interest rate hikes and recessionary fears, PwC’s 2023 Health Services Deals Outlook report released recently forecasts a strong year ahead. – Increasing transaction volumes and players embracing value-based care—coupled with...
KLAS: Clinical Decision Support Point-of-Care Reference 2022
– CDS reference tools enable clinical users to follow standard treatment recommendations and more quickly and confidently make clinical decisions. However, tools that lack strong content, searchability, and EMR integration are not efficient for point-of-care workflows and can frustrate users, especially those already experiencing burnout. – To understand the customer...
The Power of Strong Implementations: How HIT Vendors & Customers Can Lay A Foundation for Success
– Health systems are increasingly working to get the most out of their IT investments. Focusing on a strong implementation can have a huge impact. Analysis of KLAS data gathered from 2018–2022 suggests that the quality of implementations may be more important than the technology selected. – The data...
4 Data Security Challenges for Healthcare Organizations in 2022
The healthcare industry has always been a prominent target for cybercriminals worldwide. They can access high-value patient PHI/PII data and use it maliciously to disrupt the patient’s treatment routine and bring down uptime, which is critical. It has repercussions on patients, doctors, hospitals, and everything associated with the healthcare ecosystem.
3 Elements Required for Data Ecosystems to Drive Innovation
For years, the healthcare industry has been inundated with stories about the importance of sharing data among payers, providers, and other key stakeholders – and for a good reason; widespread interoperability of healthcare data has the potential to transform much of the industry for the better. What’s often not...
Dedalus Expands Work with AWS as Strategic Cloud Provider
– Dedalus expands work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support global digital transformation in healthcare through hosting Dedalus’s health-related solutions on AWS. – Together, utilizing the cloud, Dedalus and AWS will offer customers around the world cost-optimization and agility via smart provisioning and need-based elasticity, built-in disaster recovery, as well as improved clinical system performance, reliability, availability, and security and compliance posture.
Midsize/Large Practice Management 2022: Which Vendors Stand Out in an Established Market?
– Most practice management (PM) solutions have a long tenure in the market, yet not all vendors successfully meet practices’ needs—which include strong technology and a vendor who acts as a partner in customer success. Historically, KLAS has split PM data by midsize (11–75 physicians) and large practices (76+ physicians); however, independent practices (clinics not owned by a hospital/health system) and owned practices (clinics owned by a hospital/health system) also have different needs and gravitate toward different vendors.
Security and Compliance Oversight Will Reduce Business Communication Risk for Healthcare in 2023
Cyber attacks on healthcare organizations are by no means just as simple as hackers going after healthcare data for the sake of obtaining critical data of patients, their families, or the organization’s employees. A growing number of these attacks are executed by nation-states and other organized criminal organizations, which have the financial resources and the expertise to launch ever-more sophisticated and costly assaults against these organizations. Some of these attacks have been traced back to advanced, persistent, and well-known threat groups from countries such as China and Russia.
84% of Patients Prefer Front Desk to Tech Options, 87% Face Staffing Challenges
– A new study found 84% of providers say patients still schedule care with the front desk, and 73% rely on human calls — despite all of the advances in communication. A full 87% say they’ve faced administrative staffing challenges over the last 12 months. Of those, one third (35%) found those staffing challenges have had a negative impact on staff morale, and about one in six (18%) noted it has led to longer wait times.
The Patient Journey Tech Stack: 10 Pharma Predictions for 2023
The complexity of demands on Market Access teams has increased in recent years, between introducing innovative therapies targeting smaller populations and higher bars from Payers and PBMs. Now, drug manufacturers are bucking up. According to the IQVIA Institute, the prescription abandonment rate has reached 27 percent, or $76 billion annually,...
Allscripts Rebrands as Veradigm Inc.
– Today, Allscripts announced their corporate name change to Veradigm, reflecting their commitment to sustainable growth in each of their market segments (payer, life science & provider), effective January 1, 2023. – Allscripts had been transitioning its solutions to the Veradigm brand during 2022, and Allscripts will now formally be...
