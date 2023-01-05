CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — At the 2022 IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, almost 75% of the names added to the wall were members who had died from occupational cancer. The Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign has a team dedicated to researching and studying firefighter health risks. Dr. Farzaneh Masoud, Director of Research, said firefighters are exposed to smoke and chemicals in their environments. These environments oftentimes have byproducts and plastics that burn kinds of chemicals that expose firefighters to cancer risks.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO