WAND TV

Springfield-native wins Jeopardy!, goes on to play another day

(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He will go on to compete again on Thursday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illini impress in win over Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE (WAND) -- The Illini were looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since late November. Illinois on the road taking on Nebraska and the Illini brought their "A" game. Illinois led by 11 at the break and would cruise to a 76-50 win over the Cornhuskers. The...
LINCOLN, NE
Girls Rock! C-U searching for more volunteers

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) Girls Rock! C-U is an organization that helps girls, transgender, and gender non-conforming youth in Champaign by the power of music. Girls Rock! started in Champaign nearly seven years ago. The need for volunteers has grown with the organization. “We have tons of help that we need...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Visit Champaign County preparing for 7th annual Restaurant Week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Visit Champaign County is showcasing some of Champaign' best restaurants for Restaurant Week starting January 27th. This week consists of dozens of restaurants in Champaign County from Thai, to Laos, Zambian, and more. Visit Champaign County' Terri Reifsteck says it's a great way to introduce yourself to a new cuisine.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
DECATUR, IL
Crews working on ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, crews in Mt. Zion are working on a ruptured gas line on W. Main Street. The alert said that the gas line runs between N. Baltimore Ave. and Carrington Ave. Drivers in the area...
MOUNT ZION, IL
Members of 103rd General Assembly inaugurated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - New state legislators took the oath of office in separate ceremonies in Springfield on Wednesday. The Senate inauguration took place at the Old State Capitol, while the House Inauguration happened at the University of Illinois Springfield Campus. State Senator Doris Turner of the 48th district was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
U of I researchers developing robot to help perform household tasks

URBANA, Ill (WAND) — Researchers at the University of Illinois are looking into how robots can help older adults. They are teaming up with the Hello Robot Company to design a robot that can perform helpful tasks. Stretch the Robot, is five feet tall and has telescoping arms. Researchers...
URBANA, IL
North Jasper Street blocked by truck stuck in underpass

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The section of North Jasper Street at East Eldorado has been blocked by police due to a truck stuck beneath the underpass. Drivers should select alternate routes. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
DECATUR, IL
New health center to serve Douglas county students, families

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — A new health resource will soon be opening in Douglas County. DoCo Health Center will be a student-focused medical clinic that will offer physical and mental health services to all Douglas County student and their immediate household members. The clinic, which will operate out of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
Research happening in Champaign to help reduce cancer risk in firefighters

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — At the 2022 IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, almost 75% of the names added to the wall were members who had died from occupational cancer. The Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign has a team dedicated to researching and studying firefighter health risks. Dr. Farzaneh Masoud, Director of Research, said firefighters are exposed to smoke and chemicals in their environments. These environments oftentimes have byproducts and plastics that burn kinds of chemicals that expose firefighters to cancer risks.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Electrical appliance causes house fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire in Champaign was started by an electrical appliance, firefighters said. The Champaign Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr., Tuesday, January 10, at 10:17 a.m. Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
More than 300 calls answered by 988 crisis counselors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Since 988 launched in July, Memorial Behavioral Health said it has answered 366 calls from residents, with around half of callers reporting they live in Sangamon County. The 988 mental health crisis lifeline was launched in July. During the past 6 months, Memorial Behavioral Health said...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidelines for treating childhood obesity, including medication and surgery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Medication and surgery options have been added to the guidelines for treating childhood obesity by the American Academy of Pediatrics for the first time. The new guidelines recommend beginning with the classic treatments of behavioral and lifestyle changes. These changes could include providing more fruits...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Teen accused of shooting another teen in Decatur pleads guilty

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who was arrested and accused of attempted murder in connection with a Decatur shooting has pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a weapon. Court records indicted that on Jan. 6, Jerome Cole, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class 1 felony.
DECATUR, IL

