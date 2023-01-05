The Orange County Sheriff’s Office may soon be opening an investigation into the theft of 16 doors from a Hillsborough property. The office’s daily incident report shared the report of a breaking and entering and larceny from the 2100 block of Eva Kay Way — a neighborhood of homes just north of downtown Hillsborough and off from Coleman Loop Road. The victim reported the 16 interior doors, meant to be installed at ongoing construction, were stolen some time over the weekend of December 28.

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO