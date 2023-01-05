Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Wake County man crashes car during chase, now on the run after kidnapping, assaulting woman, deputies say
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a domestic assault in Knightdale early Saturday morning. On Saturday morning at 12:22 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Run in Knightdale in connection to a domestic assault.
cbs17
6 pounds of marijuana seized during search of Rocky Mount home, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing narcotics investigation in Rocky Mount netted an arrest and seizures of drugs and guns on Wednesday. Rocky Mount Police investigators with the assistance of the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, Special Response Team, and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Fountain Street, according to a news release.
Alamance County man accused of assaulting woman, fighting neighbors while armed with baseball bat, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after assaulting a woman and arguing with neighbors while wielding a baseball bat, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a fight on the 2100 block of North N.C. 49 in Green Level. At the […]
WITN
Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount Police, the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Parker, Aaron Wiggins, Jaheim Watson and Levon Parker on a variety of drug charges after searching a home at 1508 Fountain Street.
cbs17
Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a father is facing child abuse and a slew of other charges after leading them on a high-speed chase with the man’s 2-year-old child in the vehicle. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that Chiali Bunn, 28, of Rocky Mount, was in...
2 years after shooting, injured Nash County deputy faces physical, emotional challenges
Toney has undergone surgeries in both arms and his hip. He's in constant pain, telling CBS 17 he can't button a shirt or open a water bottle. When it's rainy and cold out, his hips are in pain.
cbs17
Vehicle chase ends with two arrests and a 2-year-old in a hospital with serious injuries, Nash County deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An illegal turn Wednesday became a vehicle chase that ended with two men charged with a slew of drug and gun charges, Nash County deputies said. Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies and Nashville police were conducting a traffic checking station on Taylors Store and Red roads near Nashville when a white Honda Accord with dark-tinted windows approached the station and made an illegal turn in the middle of Taylor’s Store Road, the sheriff’s office said.
Capital murder charges dismissed against 2 men, both later found dead.
Halifax, NC-Relatives of four elderly people murdered in cold blood were in shock when then Halifax County District Attorney Valerie Asbell dismissed capital murder charges against three of the four men charged in the quadruple cold-blooded killing of their loved ones.
cbs17
Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
Juvenile driver arrested after stealing car and hitting other vehicles, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police arrested a juvenile driver Friday afternoon after they say a driver hit multiple cars and ran a stolen 2018 Honda Accord into the front porch of a home. No serious injuries were reported after the Accord hit the front porch and corner of a...
WBTM
Man and Woman Convicted for Murder of Elderly Danville Woman Sentenced
A Chapel Hill couple has been sentenced for the death of the woman’s grandmother. 24-year-old Lindsey Mae Johnson and 22-year-old Nicasio Antonio Guzman were sentenced in Danville Circuit Court on Friday. Guzman received a 45-year sentence for a first-degree murder charge, while Johnson will serve 40 years for second-degree murder.
Suspect shot by officer in Henderson, investigation underway
A Henderson police officer is under investigation after shooting a suspect in the abdomen.
abc45.com
Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff conducted a routine traffic stop in the 1700 block of Whites Kennel Rd., south of Burlington. Deputies observed the vehicle was being driving with an expired registration. Deputies say they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside...
Roanoke Rapids police searching for suspects after armed robbery, attempted carjacking
Roanoke Rapids police are searching for two armed robbery suspects who also attempted to carjack a vehicle.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Receives Report of 16 Stolen Doors
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office may soon be opening an investigation into the theft of 16 doors from a Hillsborough property. The office’s daily incident report shared the report of a breaking and entering and larceny from the 2100 block of Eva Kay Way — a neighborhood of homes just north of downtown Hillsborough and off from Coleman Loop Road. The victim reported the 16 interior doors, meant to be installed at ongoing construction, were stolen some time over the weekend of December 28.
Police investigating east Raleigh shooting as a homicide, male juvenile charged with involuntary manslaughter
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a Thursday night shooting as a homicide after a young person died at the hospital, Raleigh police said. Raleigh police have arrested a male juvenile and charged him with involuntary manslaughter by juvenile petition. Police responded to the east Raleigh neighborhood shooting before...
cbs17
Raleigh felon gets 14 years in prison for shooting at girlfriend during an argument
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man will serve 14 years in prison for having a firearm as a convicted felon, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents, Steven Antonio Peterson, 32, had a firearm on Aug. 29,...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Card theft; defrauding innkeeper
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On November 30 around 10 a.m. a man and woman took a victim’s financial card from their purse and used it without permission. The crime occurred at a business in the area of Premier Boulevard. Police...
cbs17
Armed and dangerous Roxboro suspect found after hours-long search, lockdowns: sheriff
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — For much of the day Thursday, a man with facial tattoos who was considered armed and dangerous was on the loose, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office were working throughout the morning and afternoon to locate the man...
Comments / 0