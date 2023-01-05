ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vance County, NC

cbs17

6 pounds of marijuana seized during search of Rocky Mount home, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing narcotics investigation in Rocky Mount netted an arrest and seizures of drugs and guns on Wednesday. Rocky Mount Police investigators with the assistance of the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, Special Response Team, and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Fountain Street, according to a news release.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount Police, the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Parker, Aaron Wiggins, Jaheim Watson and Levon Parker on a variety of drug charges after searching a home at 1508 Fountain Street.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Vehicle chase ends with two arrests and a 2-year-old in a hospital with serious injuries, Nash County deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An illegal turn Wednesday became a vehicle chase that ended with two men charged with a slew of drug and gun charges, Nash County deputies said. Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies and Nashville police were conducting a traffic checking station on Taylors Store and Red roads near Nashville when a white Honda Accord with dark-tinted windows approached the station and made an illegal turn in the middle of Taylor’s Store Road, the sheriff’s office said.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WBTM

Man and Woman Convicted for Murder of Elderly Danville Woman Sentenced

A Chapel Hill couple has been sentenced for the death of the woman’s grandmother. 24-year-old Lindsey Mae Johnson and 22-year-old Nicasio Antonio Guzman were sentenced in Danville Circuit Court on Friday. Guzman received a 45-year sentence for a first-degree murder charge, while Johnson will serve 40 years for second-degree murder.
DANVILLE, VA
abc45.com

Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff conducted a routine traffic stop in the 1700 block of Whites Kennel Rd., south of Burlington. Deputies observed the vehicle was being driving with an expired registration. Deputies say they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Receives Report of 16 Stolen Doors

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office may soon be opening an investigation into the theft of 16 doors from a Hillsborough property. The office’s daily incident report shared the report of a breaking and entering and larceny from the 2100 block of Eva Kay Way — a neighborhood of homes just north of downtown Hillsborough and off from Coleman Loop Road. The victim reported the 16 interior doors, meant to be installed at ongoing construction, were stolen some time over the weekend of December 28.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Card theft; defrauding innkeeper

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On November 30 around 10 a.m. a man and woman took a victim’s financial card from their purse and used it without permission. The crime occurred at a business in the area of Premier Boulevard. Police...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

