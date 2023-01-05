ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

kslsports.com

Utah Football Receives Commitment From Transfer Kicker

SALT LAKE CITY- As good as Utah football has been the past few seasons, perhaps one of the biggest hang-ups has been the kicking game. The Utes have had a proud history of very consistent, reliable kickers in guys like Louie Sakoda, Andy Phillips and Matt Gay, but recently have had a hard time in that arena. Thankfully, Utah hasn’t had to rely on the kicking game as much the past few seasons with the emergence of the offense since about 2019, but a good kicker is like an insurance policy- you always want to have one just in case.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
FARMINGTON, UT
247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
Summit Daily News

Park City rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

PARK CITY — Ken Block, a Parkite, professional rally driver and a co-founder of DC Shoes, died in a snowmobile accident in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Monday. He was 55. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was in the Mill Hollow area riding a snowmobile up...
PARK CITY, UT
Vice

Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped

Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah attorney expected Jen Shah to receive less time in prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah attorney expected "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah to receive less time in prison. “I expected it to be somewhere in the three to five range,” said Skye Lazaro, a criminal defense attorney who had no involvement in the case.
UTAH STATE

