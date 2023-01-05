Read full article on original website
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
kslsports.com
Utah Football Receives Commitment From Transfer Kicker
SALT LAKE CITY- As good as Utah football has been the past few seasons, perhaps one of the biggest hang-ups has been the kicking game. The Utes have had a proud history of very consistent, reliable kickers in guys like Louie Sakoda, Andy Phillips and Matt Gay, but recently have had a hard time in that arena. Thankfully, Utah hasn’t had to rely on the kicking game as much the past few seasons with the emergence of the offense since about 2019, but a good kicker is like an insurance policy- you always want to have one just in case.
kslnewsradio.com
January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
247Sports
Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)
It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
KSLTV
Community comes together for Utah teen critically injured in sledding accident
OREM, Utah — A Utah teen is in the hospital recovering from a critical sledding accident, and she credits the community’s support for helping her recover. Mckyliee Young, 19, was rushed to the hospital after hitting her head while sledding with friends on Dec. 16 up Rock Canyon Park in Provo.
A second Utah running back reportedly enters the transfer portal in as many days
Ricky Parks was a 4-star prospect in the Utes’ 2021 recruiting class but never played a down in Utah.
ksl.com
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
Summit Daily News
Park City rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
PARK CITY — Ken Block, a Parkite, professional rally driver and a co-founder of DC Shoes, died in a snowmobile accident in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Monday. He was 55. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was in the Mill Hollow area riding a snowmobile up...
Maybe it’s time to rewatch ‘Sons of Provo’
Latter-day Saints have been the focus of media following “Under the Banner of Heaven” and other television shows. Here’s a look back at a Latter-day Saint mockumentary from 2004 called “Sons of Provo.”
Gizmodo
Who Is Planting Weird Antennas All Over the Foothills of Salt Lake City?
Try to figure this one out: it would appear that somebody is installing antenna-equipped rigs all over the foothills of Salt Lake City. Local government officials are stumped as to who is responsible or what the rigs are for. They also seem to be pretty annoyed to have to keep taking the shit down.
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
kjzz.com
Off-road vehicle causes thousands of dollars worth of damage at new West Jordan park
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A new park in West Jordan sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after officials said an off-road vehicle drove on the grass. Officials with the city said on Dec. 19 that tire marks were spotted in the grass at Maple Hills Park. "It...
‘Extremely icy conditions’: UHP troopers responding to large number of crashes
Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers are reportedly responding to a large number of crashes on Salt Lake County freeways due to "extremely icy conditions."
kuer.org
Utah’s population is shifting away from kids and schools will need to adjust
Utah’s school-age population is projected to be the slowest growing age group in the state, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. This means some school districts will likely have to figure out how to respond to declining enrollment numbers, a challenge some districts already face. A research...
Park City Mountain officials release statement on employee killed in chairlift accident
Park City Mountain officials have released a statement on the tragic chairlift accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger.
Walmart offers drone delivery at two Utah locations
The national retail corporation Walmart has brought drone delivery to two locations in Utah -- Herriman and Lindon.
Pair of friends treats Ogden area with Latin American sweets
More than 800 businesses are partners with the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce. Today, a new candy store, with the goal of building bridges between cultures, joined the ranks. The store brings authentic Latin American treats to Ogden.
ksl.com
Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
West Valley City man spits at car window in road rage, allegedly shoots at victim running away
A West Valley City man has been charged on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after he spat on another man's car window and then fired a shot at the victim when confronted.
kjzz.com
Utah attorney expected Jen Shah to receive less time in prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah attorney expected "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah to receive less time in prison. “I expected it to be somewhere in the three to five range,” said Skye Lazaro, a criminal defense attorney who had no involvement in the case.
