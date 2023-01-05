5 Things to Consider Before Implementing a CAPS System in 2023

Read full article on original website
3 Elements Required for Data Ecosystems to Drive Innovation
For years, the healthcare industry has been inundated with stories about the importance of sharing data among payers, providers, and other key stakeholders – and for a good reason; widespread interoperability of healthcare data has the potential to transform much of the industry for the better. What’s often not...
The Power of Strong Implementations: How HIT Vendors & Customers Can Lay A Foundation for Success
– Health systems are increasingly working to get the most out of their IT investments. Focusing on a strong implementation can have a huge impact. Analysis of KLAS data gathered from 2018–2022 suggests that the quality of implementations may be more important than the technology selected. – The data...
How Low-Code Development Will Deliver The Future of Public Health Services
From reducing IT backlogs and accelerating app development, to empowering citizen developers and enabling “fusion” dev teams of programmers and business technologists, the private sector has been enjoying the benefits of low-code development for some time now. For those unfamiliar with the concept, “low-code” generally refers to app...
Midsize/Large Practice Management 2022: Which Vendors Stand Out in an Established Market?
– Most practice management (PM) solutions have a long tenure in the market, yet not all vendors successfully meet practices’ needs—which include strong technology and a vendor who acts as a partner in customer success. Historically, KLAS has split PM data by midsize (11–75 physicians) and large practices (76+ physicians); however, independent practices (clinics not owned by a hospital/health system) and owned practices (clinics owned by a hospital/health system) also have different needs and gravitate toward different vendors.
Security and Compliance Oversight Will Reduce Business Communication Risk for Healthcare in 2023
Cyber attacks on healthcare organizations are by no means just as simple as hackers going after healthcare data for the sake of obtaining critical data of patients, their families, or the organization’s employees. A growing number of these attacks are executed by nation-states and other organized criminal organizations, which have the financial resources and the expertise to launch ever-more sophisticated and costly assaults against these organizations. Some of these attacks have been traced back to advanced, persistent, and well-known threat groups from countries such as China and Russia.
Kahun Taps MediOrbis to Offer AI-Powered Digital Intake and Triage Services
– MediOrbis, a multi-specialty telehealth company today announces a strategic partnership with Kahun, the clinical reasoning tool that performs dynamic clinical assessments at scale. – The strategic partnership will enable MediOrbis to offer Kahun’s proprietary AI-driven digital intake tool as a part of its comprehensive telehealth platform. – By...
4 Data Security Challenges for Healthcare Organizations in 2022
The healthcare industry has always been a prominent target for cybercriminals worldwide. They can access high-value patient PHI/PII data and use it maliciously to disrupt the patient’s treatment routine and bring down uptime, which is critical. It has repercussions on patients, doctors, hospitals, and everything associated with the healthcare ecosystem.
Why The Future of Lateral Flow Testing is Digital
Lateral flow immunoassay tests (or LFTs, for short) have been in use for decades, becoming an indispensable tool within diagnostics’ (Dx) practice, as well as a growing range of applications outside healthcare. LFT’s capacity for delivering fast turnaround—rapid detection in less than 20 minutes—from sample to result has made LFTs central to the shift moving triage and primary care closer to the patient at point-of-care (POC) and point-of-need (PON).
Ardent Health Services to Deploy AI-Powered, Virtual Nursing Program
– Ardent Health Services today announced a partnership with AI-powered ambient monitoring platform care.ai to implement care.ai’s Virtual Nursing solution at Lovelace Medical Center, Ardent’s Albuquerque, New Mexico-based affiliate. – Ardent, which operates 30 hospitals and nearly 200 sites of care across six states, is among the first...
Unlock the Full Potential of Inpatient Bed Capacity with AI
Every day, hospital staff do the best they can to navigate the daily chaos of bed management by making educated guesses as to what is going to happen over the course of the day. Relying on team huddles throughout the day, staff pore over Excel or paper spreadsheets to predict how many beds will open up and when. They try to estimate demand for those beds by the time of day, unsure when to deploy “surge capacity.” On some days, this method works out well. However, more often than not, the staff’s best efforts result in long patient waits, unwanted staff overtime, and ultimately lower access to care.
IT/Security Leaders Can No Longer Rely Solely on Perimeter Security
– Imprivata, the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, today released new research that reveals over 91% of security leaders agree they can no longer rely solely on perimeter security to combat and respond to cyber threats, with 99% having experienced a cyberattack in the past year. –...
Dedalus Expands Work with AWS as Strategic Cloud Provider
– Dedalus expands work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support global digital transformation in healthcare through hosting Dedalus’s health-related solutions on AWS. – Together, utilizing the cloud, Dedalus and AWS will offer customers around the world cost-optimization and agility via smart provisioning and need-based elasticity, built-in disaster recovery, as well as improved clinical system performance, reliability, availability, and security and compliance posture.
Clinical Trials: 5 Steps to Greater eConsent Adoption
Clinical trials advance much-needed treatments while offering hope to patients and their families. However, the process of enrolling in a study where they will receive investigational medicines, vaccines or procedures can be a source of friction – enough for patients to rethink participation. The weight of the decision combined...
Patient Engagement Survey Reveals Current Patient Preferences for Access and Convenience
– Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), recently announced the findings of its third annual U.S. Consumer Trends in Patient Engagement Survey, conducted by Ipsos, which surveyed 1,004 U.S. adults aged 18 and older. – The...
Prescryptive Health Taps Lilly on First-to-Market Value-Based Program to Stabilize Insulin Pricing
– Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market partners with Eli Lilly and Company on a new and first-to-market subscription model to help lower costs for people who pay for their Lilly insulin through their employer-sponsored benefits. – Through...
Half of Infusion Centers Struggling to Keep Up with Demand
– LeanTaaS, Inc., an AI-based predictive and prescriptive analytics company in healthcare operations, today announced its The State of Cancer Centers in 2022 Special Report, stemming from a survey conducted in partnership with The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) in mid-2022. – With responses from nearly 100 cancer center...
AHI Acquires Canadian-based wellteq Digital Health Inc.
– Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd acquires Canadian health technology company wellteq Digital Health Inc. This transaction follows the acquisition of South Africa based Vertica Health (Pty) Ltd in August, a biomathematical health risk modelling platform. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The 3-company combination creates the only...
PatientsLikeMe Partners with LetsGetChecked to Offer Members Access to Home Testing Solutions
– PatientsLikeMe (PLM), the trusted community health network that empowers patients to take charge of their health, announced its partnership with LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company. – The partnership will provide PLM’s 1 million members with access to enhanced patient support capabilities for testing. PLM’s expansive patient community can...
3 Types of Data Are Transforming Clinical Care Through Cellular-based RPM
As the healthcare industry continues to embrace new technologies, remote patient monitoring (RPM) is becoming established as a way to help chronic patients remain in their homes with health supervision to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and visits to the emergency department, urgent care facility, or physician’s office. RPM has...
