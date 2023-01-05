Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find. LODZ, Poland (AP) — Officials in central Poland say the recent discovery of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II has provided a rare and precious find. Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs and tableware, were uncovered in the city of Lodz last month during the renovation of a house and yard. The city's mayor said Wednesday that the owners had buried the objects in the ground and probably assumed they would be able to return for them but instead most likely died in the Holocaust. The items were packed in a wooden box and wrapped in newspapers. Officials said they will be transferred to the city’s Archaeology Museum.

