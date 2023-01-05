ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’

DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:15 a.m. EST

Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find. LODZ, Poland (AP) — Officials in central Poland say the recent discovery of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II has provided a rare and precious find. Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs and tableware, were uncovered in the city of Lodz last month during the renovation of a house and yard. The city's mayor said Wednesday that the owners had buried the objects in the ground and probably assumed they would be able to return for them but instead most likely died in the Holocaust. The items were packed in a wooden box and wrapped in newspapers. Officials said they will be transferred to the city’s Archaeology Museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

‘If you win the popular imagination, you change the game’: why we need new stories on climate

Every crisis is in part a storytelling crisis. This is as true of climate chaos as anything else. We are hemmed in by stories that prevent us from seeing, or believing in, or acting on the possibilities for change. Some are habits of mind, some are industry propaganda. Sometimes, the situation has changed but the stories haven’t, and people follow the old versions, like outdated maps, into dead ends.
KHQ Right Now

U.S. Mails Out Some COVID Tests That are About to Expire

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) – If you ordered COVID-19 tests through the federal government recently, you might want to check the expiration dates. Although the actual expiration had already been extended by six months for the iHealth COVID tests, some will still expire soon, CBS News reported.
KHQ Right Now

Weather, climate disasters cause $165B in damage, kill 474 in 2022

There were 18 weather events and natural disasters in the U.S. where damages exceeded $1 billion, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Those weather and climate change events killed 474 people, according to the U.S. agency. Major disasters in the U.S. last year included Hurricanes Ian, Nicole...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy