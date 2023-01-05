Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:15 a.m. EST
Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find. LODZ, Poland (AP) — Officials in central Poland say the recent discovery of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II has provided a rare and precious find. Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs and tableware, were uncovered in the city of Lodz last month during the renovation of a house and yard. The city's mayor said Wednesday that the owners had buried the objects in the ground and probably assumed they would be able to return for them but instead most likely died in the Holocaust. The items were packed in a wooden box and wrapped in newspapers. Officials said they will be transferred to the city’s Archaeology Museum.
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov’t
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan’s former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister in...
Boy told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in floodwater
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsy Doan didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school. But the creek, swollen with rain from California’s epic winter...
‘If you win the popular imagination, you change the game’: why we need new stories on climate
Every crisis is in part a storytelling crisis. This is as true of climate chaos as anything else. We are hemmed in by stories that prevent us from seeing, or believing in, or acting on the possibilities for change. Some are habits of mind, some are industry propaganda. Sometimes, the situation has changed but the stories haven’t, and people follow the old versions, like outdated maps, into dead ends.
KHQ Right Now
U.S. Mails Out Some COVID Tests That are About to Expire
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) – If you ordered COVID-19 tests through the federal government recently, you might want to check the expiration dates. Although the actual expiration had already been extended by six months for the iHealth COVID tests, some will still expire soon, CBS News reported.
KHQ Right Now
Weather, climate disasters cause $165B in damage, kill 474 in 2022
There were 18 weather events and natural disasters in the U.S. where damages exceeded $1 billion, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Those weather and climate change events killed 474 people, according to the U.S. agency. Major disasters in the U.S. last year included Hurricanes Ian, Nicole...
Comments / 0