My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial
Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore
If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool. Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
A young mum has been diagnosed with terminal cancer after suffering from back pain and severe headaches
A young mother has said that she was diagnosed with cancer after doctors misdiagnosed her back pain as pregnancy pains. Mazeda Aktar, 29, was diagnosed with fatal cancer after hospital workers rejected her worries. Dina, the mother of two, claimed she suffered from back problems and bad headaches for months. And, with each visit to A&E in severe pain, the mother's worries were dismissed.
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans
"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...
BBC
Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery
Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands. A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December. Two of those arrested...
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
Cancer vaccine trials could start in England by autumn
Government deal with BioNTech paves way for early access to trials of personalised mRNA therapies
Report: Alarming number of children accidentally eating cannabis edibles
MIAMI - A new report shows an alarming number of small children have been exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible.Many edibles come in the form of candies, cookies, brownies and products that can have a strong toddler appeal.In just five years, the number of small children in the U.S exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible rose by 1,375 percent.According to the National Poison Data system, there were more than 7,040 exposures to edible cannabis in kids under 6 between 2017 and 2021, Oliver, a toddler who got sick after consuming edibles, has made a full recovery he's back to his old self. His mom Elizabeth is not."What's terrifying is I know that if he found the gummies again he would eat them again, which is why it's so important I think to lock these up and have these really out of reach.Doctors say don't just hide edibles lock them up too.This is becoming an issue as edibles become more common in homes with children.
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC
Woman charged with murdering boy, five, in Coventry
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care. David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January last year. Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday. She...
Scientists at Brigham and Women's Hospital are using cancer to fight cancer
BOSTON -- Local scientists have found a way to fight brain cancer with cancer. Scientists at Brigham and Women's Hospital are using living brain tumor cells to stimulate a patient's own immune system to both destroy tumors and prevent cancer. They say living tumor cells will travel long distances across the brain to return to the site of their fellow tumor cells, similar to homing pigeons returning to roost. To take advantage of that behavior, they engineered living tumor cells to release a tumor cell-killing agent as well as factors that allow the body's immune system to spot, tag, and remember tumor cells in the future. They found the approach was both safe and effective in mice models. Now they hope to develop a cancer-killing vaccine for use in humans with brain and other solid organ tumors.
