Council providing three-minute care visits to vulnerable - ombudsman

By Robert Booth Social affairs correspondent
 7 days ago
Senior woman sitting on a chair at home with female caregiver standing by. Female nurse visiting senior patient for checking blo
Social care. Senior woman sitting on a chair at home with female caregiver standing by. Photograph: Ammentorp Photography/Alamy

Care workers are taking as little as three minutes to help vulnerable people in their own homes, the social care ombudsman has found, after discovering a council was allocating extremely short visits to hundreds of people.

Amid chronic staff shortages and rising unmet care needs nationwide, a homecare worker commissioned by Warrington borough council sometimes stayed for just three minutes, despite the family paying for the full visit. The council was found to have allocated 15-minute care calls to more than 300 people in the region, despite national guidance stressing these were “not usually appropriate”.

The Homecare Association, which represents care providers, said the number of short calls being commissioned was increasing more widely and said “15-minute visits are inappropriately short”, result in inadequate care and are stressful for workers placed under “unfair pressure”.

The case that triggered the investigation involved a woman with dementia who was paying the full costs of her care under a plan devised by the council. In 15 minutes two agency care workers were expected to wake her, prepare a meal and a drink, ensure she ate and drank, administer her medication, change her incontinence pad, administer any personal care and tidy the kitchen. Electronic monitoring showed they regularly stayed less than 15 minutes and the ombudsman said it was probable her care needs were not met and her care was not dignified.

The case came as Rishi Sunak defended postponing social care funding reform but insisted the government had “the right priorities” by “creating more social care capacity, making sure that our social care workers are properly valued, have the respect they deserve, the career progression that they want”.

The prime minister said improvements to social care would “also improve the experience people are having currently with ambulances in A&E”. Last spring the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services found more than half a million people in England were waiting for adult social care, an assessment or review – a measure of unmet need.

The ombudsman found 313 other people in Warrington had also been receiving short calls.

Michael King, the local government and social care ombudsman said: “When looking at visits which may require care workers to dress, wash or feed a person, 15 minutes is rarely enough.”

He added: “We are increasingly looking at complaints from a human rights perspective – and councils need to consider the rights of service users to have a private life when commissioning or delivering care.”

The council had agreed to pay the family of the woman whose case triggered the investigation £500 for the distress they had been put through, the ombudsman said.

