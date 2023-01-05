Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
vanquishthefoe.com
How to watch BYU Basketball at San Diego
The BYU Cougars are 12-6 overall and 2-1 in conference play after falling at LMU Thursday. That loss broke a seven-game winning streak for BYU. The Cougars scored a season-low 59 to LMU’s 64 points. San Diego also comes into Saturday’s game off a loss. They were defeated on...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Receives Commitment From Transfer Kicker
SALT LAKE CITY- As good as Utah football has been the past few seasons, perhaps one of the biggest hang-ups has been the kicking game. The Utes have had a proud history of very consistent, reliable kickers in guys like Louie Sakoda, Andy Phillips and Matt Gay, but recently have had a hard time in that arena. Thankfully, Utah hasn’t had to rely on the kicking game as much the past few seasons with the emergence of the offense since about 2019, but a good kicker is like an insurance policy- you always want to have one just in case.
utahutes.com
Utah Volleyball Signs Reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year Emrie Satuala
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Volleyball kicked off the new year by adding middle blocker Emrie Satuala, who is transferring to Utah as the reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year. Satuala played her freshman season at Idaho State and was previously an All-State player at Bountiful High School.
A second Utah running back reportedly enters the transfer portal in as many days
Ricky Parks was a 4-star prospect in the Utes’ 2021 recruiting class but never played a down in Utah.
KSLTV
Taylorsville High teacher named latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure
SALT LAKE CITY — Rio Polidori, a CTE teacher at Taylorsville High School, was named the latest “Most Valuable Educator” by the Utah Jazz and Instructure. Polidori was honored at Tuesday’s game at Vivint Arena after she received nine nominations. One nomination said Polidori “has inspired...
Summit Daily News
Park City rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
PARK CITY — Ken Block, a Parkite, professional rally driver and a co-founder of DC Shoes, died in a snowmobile accident in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Monday. He was 55. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was in the Mill Hollow area riding a snowmobile up...
ksl.com
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
KSLTV
Community comes together for Utah teen critically injured in sledding accident
OREM, Utah — A Utah teen is in the hospital recovering from a critical sledding accident, and she credits the community’s support for helping her recover. Mckyliee Young, 19, was rushed to the hospital after hitting her head while sledding with friends on Dec. 16 up Rock Canyon Park in Provo.
Maybe it’s time to rewatch ‘Sons of Provo’
Latter-day Saints have been the focus of media following “Under the Banner of Heaven” and other television shows. Here’s a look back at a Latter-day Saint mockumentary from 2004 called “Sons of Provo.”
kslnewsradio.com
January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”
The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association mourns loss of fellow patroller
On Wednesday the Summit County Sheriff's Office identified the 29-year-old ski patroller who lost his life Monday as Christian Helger of Millcreek. The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association released a statement Wednesday acknowledging Helger’s death. The statement said Helger was returning to his station after a morning of...
Pair of friends treats Ogden area with Latin American sweets
More than 800 businesses are partners with the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce. Today, a new candy store, with the goal of building bridges between cultures, joined the ranks. The store brings authentic Latin American treats to Ogden.
Park City Mountain officials release statement on employee killed in chairlift accident
Park City Mountain officials have released a statement on the tragic chairlift accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger.
KUTV
GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
‘Extremely icy conditions’: UHP troopers responding to large number of crashes
Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers are reportedly responding to a large number of crashes on Salt Lake County freeways due to "extremely icy conditions."
ksl.com
Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
Comments / 0