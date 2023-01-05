SALT LAKE CITY- As good as Utah football has been the past few seasons, perhaps one of the biggest hang-ups has been the kicking game. The Utes have had a proud history of very consistent, reliable kickers in guys like Louie Sakoda, Andy Phillips and Matt Gay, but recently have had a hard time in that arena. Thankfully, Utah hasn’t had to rely on the kicking game as much the past few seasons with the emergence of the offense since about 2019, but a good kicker is like an insurance policy- you always want to have one just in case.

