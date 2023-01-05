ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Midnight Mania! Josh Barnett believes CTE is a factor in Phil Baroni’s ‘terrible and incredibly tragic’ murder charge

By Andrew Richardson
MMAmania.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Don’t tweet about Dana White ... or else! ESPN employees informed to hold off on ‘incendiary’ comments

ESPN appears to be in full damage control mode following Dana White’s New Year’s antics. A video surfaced this week (Mon., Jan. 2, 2023) of White in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub alongside his wife, Anne White. Unfortunately, the vacation took a turn for the worst after the couple got into a brief altercation, trading slaps with Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) President landing multiple blows after being initially struck by his partner.
MMAmania.com

Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Garcia official staredown video

Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) will be back in action tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as the undefeated knockout sensation defends his WBA lightweight title against veteran boxer Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) in the main event.
WASHINGTON, DC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley weighs in on Dana White’s wife slap: ‘It deserves a slapping back’

The biggest MMA story of 2023 may have dropped on January 2nd. Earlier this week, video released of UFC President Dana White in a physical altercation with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Though White didn’t deliver the first slap, he did initiate the physical nature of conflict by grabbing onto his wife’s arm, and he escalated the altercation with his own slaps. He released an extensive apology through TMZ on Monday, and his wife apologized as well.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
MMAmania.com

Dana White slap fighting league quietly removed from TBS lineup (Updated)

The newly-created “Power Slap” fighting league, recent brainchild of UFC President Dana White, promised “big things slappening in 2023” — complete with slap emoji — though I doubt this is what the promotion had in mind. Less than two weeks before the league’s premiere...
MMAmania.com

Flu-ridden and low on funds, Bryce Mitchell would have had to ‘f—k off until February’ if pulled out of UFC 282

Bryce Mitchell’s 2022 ended in less-than-ideal fashion at UFC 282 this past month (Dec. 10, 2022). Originally, Mitchell had a fight lined up with fellow rising Featherweight contender, Movsar Evloev, in Nov. 2022 until injury forced Evloev from the bout. Mitchell (15-1) was rebooked for UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria and suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
ARKANSAS STATE
MMAmania.com

Tony Ferguson offers to train Jake Paul ahead of MMA debut: ‘You can be one of my students’

Jake Paul threw the combat sports world for a loop earlier this week when he signed a multi-year deal to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner. It is unknown at this time who or when Paul will make his first professional MMA appearance, but his decision to cross over into another sport has sparked much intrigue.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MMAmania.com

Video: Joe Rogan defends Tommy Fury’s boxing skills in fiery rant - ‘Shut the f—k up’

Joe Rogan believes Tommy Fury is a legitimate boxer and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator is willing to go to bat for the English fighter. Fury, who is the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, is better known for his realty TV appearances more than his boxing chops. However, that doesn’t mean Fury shouldn’t be considered a legitimate threat inside of the boxing ring.
MMAmania.com

Barstool boss reflects on Justin Gaethje spat, getting threatened to get ‘beat up’ — ‘That’s not saying much’

Barstool Sports Founder, Dave Portnoy, circled the mixed martial arts (MMA) community in 2022, supporting two of the sport’s biggest rising stars. Portnoy signed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight and Flyweight prospects, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, to content creator deals this past year and managed to make his way to each’s fights. While McCann came up short in Nov. 2022, one month later (Dec. 10, 2022) and the majority of those who saw Pimblett’s clash with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 believe Pimblett also should have lost his bout.
MMAmania.com

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’

Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Twister hits Cage Titans 57, plus a spinning backfist knockout

Cage Titans 57 last night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) was full of finishes. The regional mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s first event of the year went down in Plymouth, Mass., featuring former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) finalist, Joe Giannetti, defending his Cage Titans Lightweight title via unanimous decision over Saul Almeida in the evening’s main event.
PLYMOUTH, MA
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Watch Sean O’Malley’s training partner score TKO win

Marcus McGhee — teammate and one of Sean O’Malley’s sparring partners — scored an impressive technical knockout win this weekend (Fri., Jan. 6, 2023) at LFA 149 in Chandler, Arizona. McGhee was one of O’Malley’s main UFC 280 training partners for his fight against Petr Yan and has become close with the UFC superstar over the years.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy