Los Angeles, CA

NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
SEATTLE, WA
Los Angeles plays Minnesota on 3-game road skid

Los Angeles Clippers (21-19, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (18-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to Minnesota looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Timberwolves are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mother of Tristan Thompson died suddenly

The mother of former NBA player Tristan Thompson died suddenly on Thursday. TMZ reported Friday that Thompson’s mother Andrea suffered a heart attack at home in Toronto on Thursday. She was taken to a local hospital where medical workers try to resuscitate her, but their attempts were unsuccessful. Tristan flew from Los Angeles to Toronto... The post Mother of Tristan Thompson died suddenly appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Mavs waive Walker, could take longer look at rookie Hardy

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the...
DALLAS, TX
Podziemski and Santa Clara host No. 9 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-4, 2-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Brandin Podziemski scored 27 points in Santa Clara's 89-79 victory against the Pepperdine Waves. The Broncos have gone 10-2 in home games. Santa Clara leads the WCC...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Timberwolves face the Rockets, look for 4th straight win

Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-29, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Timberwolves take on Houston. The Rockets are 5-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is...
HOUSTON, TX
Oilers visit the Kings after Hyman's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Los Angeles has a 22-14-6 record...
LOS ANGELES, CA

