Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap
Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
Lakers News: Watch Scotty Pippen Jr.’s Unreal Hops
The Lakers may have a good one in the G League.
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
Lakers News: The Trae Young Trade That Could Return LA To Playoff Glory
Definitely a little wishful thinking here.
FOX Sports
Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
LeBron James Clarifies Plans to Play With Son Bronny in NBA
He made an interesting addendum to his longstanding hope to play with his eldest son in the NBA.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Critical Of Lakers Defense
The Lakers have given up atleast 124 points in four of their past five losses
FOX Sports
Los Angeles plays Minnesota on 3-game road skid
Los Angeles Clippers (21-19, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (18-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to Minnesota looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Timberwolves are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.5...
Mother of Tristan Thompson died suddenly
The mother of former NBA player Tristan Thompson died suddenly on Thursday. TMZ reported Friday that Thompson’s mother Andrea suffered a heart attack at home in Toronto on Thursday. She was taken to a local hospital where medical workers try to resuscitate her, but their attempts were unsuccessful. Tristan flew from Los Angeles to Toronto... The post Mother of Tristan Thompson died suddenly appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
FOX Sports
Mavs waive Walker, could take longer look at rookie Hardy
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the...
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Sunday's Game
Ja Morant is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies.
FOX Sports
Podziemski and Santa Clara host No. 9 Gonzaga
Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-4, 2-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Brandin Podziemski scored 27 points in Santa Clara's 89-79 victory against the Pepperdine Waves. The Broncos have gone 10-2 in home games. Santa Clara leads the WCC...
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook's Final Injury Status For Hawks-Lakers Game
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Recovery Going 'According to Plan,' Says Darvin Ham
Maybe we could see him back on a court soon.
Bearcats Face Largest Home Spread Of 2022-23 Season In Houston Matchup
Cincinnati has not seen a line this big since traveling to Hawaii.
FOX Sports
Timberwolves face the Rockets, look for 4th straight win
Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-29, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Timberwolves take on Houston. The Rockets are 5-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is...
REPORT: Harbaugh To Interview With Denver Broncos This Week
An NFL Insider is claiming that the Denver Broncos are planning to conduct an interview with Jim Harbaugh early this week for their head coaching vacancy.
FOX Sports
Oilers visit the Kings after Hyman's 2-goal game
Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Los Angeles has a 22-14-6 record...
Dominant Bruins face Ducks, seek California sweep
The Boston Bruins will close a back-to-back set and their three-game California swing against the host Anaheim Ducks on Sunday
Comments / 0