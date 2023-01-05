ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Australia arrests woman for entering Islamic State area in Syria

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian police arrested a woman on Thursday on charges of entering and remaining in areas of Syria controlled by Islamic State, just over two months after the government repatriated 17 relatives of dead or jailed members of the group from Syria.

Federal and New South Wales state police from the Joint Counter Terrorism Team arrested 31-year-old Mariam Raad after searches at Parklea, a suburb of Sydney, and the town of Young, about 270 km (170 miles) southwest of the city.

The police forces said in a statement there was no threat to the community.

"Individuals will be brought before the courts when evidence supports allegations that returned individuals have committed offences in conflict areas," Australian Federal Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Command Sandra Booth said in the statement.

Police allege Raad willingly travelled to Syria in early 2014 to join her husband, who was a member of the Islamist militant group, fully aware of his activities. Police said her husband is believed to have died in Syria in 2018.

It is an offence under Australian law to enter and remain in areas where the government has declared "a listed terrorist organisation is engaging in a hostile activity". The offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.

Court officials told Reuters details of Raad's legal representative would be released shortly.

Court records listed a case with the name Mariam Raad on Thursday in Wagga Wagga, a town about 380 km (235 miles) southwest of Sydney. Police said she would appear in court via video link.

Raad returned to Australia in October last year from the Al Roj refugee camp in Syria, the police statement showed. That was the same month that 17 women and children related to dead or jailed Islamic State fighters were repatriated from the camp.

Police did not confirm if Raad was among those repatriated though media reported that she was.

Police said the investigation began while Raad was in Syria and continued after her return to Australia, with newly obtained evidence leading to the charges.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Reuters

Factbox-What is the Bradley Fighting Vehicle?

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday that it will send Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine to bolster Kiev's fight against Russia's invasion. The delivery, expected to total around 50 units, comes alongside a commitment from Germany to send its own armored vehicles to Ukraine and a similar move by France last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Russia's Medvedev snaps back after U.S. appeal over Ukraine war

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO’s shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine.
Reuters

Reuters

677K+
Followers
371K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy