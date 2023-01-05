ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
qcnews.com

Fort Mill bypass opening goes off with a few hitches

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cones, cones, and more cones. Drivers hoped these were a thing of the past as the new $8.5 million bypass from Fort Mill Parkway to Spratt Street opened on Friday. Instead, they ran into stand-still traffic. Some drivers say they sat for...
FORT MILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Passenger killed in crash on I-26 in Laurens Co, SCHP says

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger is dead following a interstate crash in Laurens County Thursday night. According to troopers, two cars were heading east on I-26 when they both made contact just before 9 p.m. One of the cars went off the right side of the interstate and hit a tree, killing the passenger.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Blacksburg Police Officer Loses Dogs In a Fire

Greenville will no longer collect recycling starting March 30th. If you want to keep recycling, you can take items directly to certain locations. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Blood donations in need across Upstate. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Car crashes...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Injuries reported following crash involving multiple vehicles

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are responding to a crash along US-29 in Spartanburg County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:12 p.m. on the ramp heading toward I-26. They added that the crash involved multiple vehicles. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling

A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte City Council to discuss illegal truck parking

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council plans to discuss illegal truck parking at its annual retreat this month. Councilmembers say they have seen an increase in complaints about trucks illegally parking on ramps and streets, particularly in Districts 2 and 4. “It is very annoying and just so unattractive,”...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire destroys private art studio in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
EASLEY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy