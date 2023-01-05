LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger is dead following a interstate crash in Laurens County Thursday night. According to troopers, two cars were heading east on I-26 when they both made contact just before 9 p.m. One of the cars went off the right side of the interstate and hit a tree, killing the passenger.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO