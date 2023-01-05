Read full article on original website
2 Philly elementary schools tagged with anti-mask graffiti as students return to school
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Anti-mask messages were scrawled on sidewalks outside two Philadelphia elementary schools Wednesday morning,...
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
Meet an 'Ambassador of Hope' helping the homeless in Center City
It's Robert Savage's job to locate, befriend, and provide resources to individuals living on the streets of Philadelphia.
Close to 60% of Philly seniors have completed new state graduation requirements. What about the rest?
More than 40% of Philadelphia’s high school seniors are still working to complete the state’s new graduation requirements as the midyear point approaches. Fifty-seven percent of seniors, or 4,586 out of 8,114 students, had met state requirements as of Thursday, district spokesperson Marissa Orbanek said in an email.
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’; Mummers deny blackface allegations; Schools hit with anti-mask graffiti | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’ for mayoral campaign. Annual campaign contribution limits for the Philadelphia mayor’s race are now doubled, KYW reports,...
Man Left For Dead Under Bridge Was Robbed By Evicted Pair: Montco DA
Two 20-year-old people who had been evicted from their apartment robbed and killed of a man whose body was found under a Montgomery County bridge last month, authorities said. Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, beat 23-year-old Nilson Velazquez-Cardona to death before his body was found under the Stony Creek Bridge on W. Marshall Street Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7:30 a.m. — Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief Michael Bishop said.
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG
A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
This DIY Space Is the Heart and Soul of Philadelphia's Art Scene
There’s a building that sits at the south edge of Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood, a small, rapidly gentrifying section of the city placed just east of Broad Street and surrounded by equally buzzy, yet haphazardly developed neighborhoods. Within the building is an unassuming room, linoleum floors bordered by white walls distinguished only by rare and absurd movie posters that line its edge, including homages to Twin Peaks and movies like Repo-Man and Cabin Boy. At the front of the room is a stage that stands four feet off the ground with a large black projector screen backing it. These are the hard facts that describe PhilaMOCA, but they fail to do justice to a room that has become a staple of the arts, music, and film scene in Philadelphia. That’s because, as you’ll learn, a venue like PhilaMOCA is made special not by the room itself, but by what goes on within its walls.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Eric Davis?
A triple shooting near a funeral service that was ending left one man dead and two women injured. Now, that man's family is asking for your help in finding his killer.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
Attorney to file lawsuit against Philadelphia Housing Authority for fatal Fairmount Fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been one year since a fire took 12 lives in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Nine children were among those killed. It's one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Not much has changed near North 23rd and Ogden Streets.A row of children's bikes remains neatly placed on a fence behind the home ready for little riders.But the nine kids who once used them -- haven't been around in a year's time. They and three adults died in a fast-moving fire on Jan. 5, 2022.The windows of the property owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority are still charred...
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
Suspect in attempted Prospect Park child luring arrested
Police in Delaware County have arrested a man who they say was trying to lure young girls into his car outside a Prospect Park school this week.
New headstone honoring Fairmount fire victims unveiled on 1-year anniversary
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday marked one year since a devastating fire ripped through a home in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Twelve people died in that blaze, including nine children.It was one of the city's deadliest fires."Not seeing them come out was really, really difficult," Fairmount resident Hannah Kohler said.In Fairmount, the burned building remains with boarded-up windows. Neighbors like Kohler walked by the small memorial of candles and stuffed animals to pay their respects."What made it a lot harder too was knowing they were just out here being kids so often," Kohler said.One year later, a headstone honoring the four adults and...
Police: 2 sought after car stolen with passenger inside in Upper Merion later found in Philadelphia
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are searching for two female suspects accused of stealing a car with a passenger inside. Authorities say the incident occurred on Monday afternoon just before 6 p.m. Officers with the Upper Merion Township Police Department responded to the Walmart on North...
Philadelphia comedian held at gunpoint, carjacked following show on Christmas Eve
Carjackings happened more than a thousand times in 2022 in Philadelphia, up 55% from 2021. It is a new record for the city.
'Don't let me die': Philadelphia teen awarded highest JROTC honor for bravery after saving friend's life
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - It was a special day at the Philadelphia Military Academy on Friday. Cadet Second Lieutenant Kaheem Bailey-Taylor was recognized for his brave actions with the highest honor an Army ROTC or JROTC cadet can receive. In front of his family, fellow cadets and school leaders the 17-year-old...
Philadelphia investing $7.5 million in opioid settlement money directly to Kensington
KENSINGTON - This week, Philadelphia city leaders shared how they plan to use the first round of opioid settlement dollars from distributors they say contributed to the addiction crisis in the city. "We help with affordable housing, we do corner management, work with small businesses along the area," Executive Director...
2 teens injured in shooting at Wilmington, Delaware playground
Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured two teens at a playground.
