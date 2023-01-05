There’s a building that sits at the south edge of Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood, a small, rapidly gentrifying section of the city placed just east of Broad Street and surrounded by equally buzzy, yet haphazardly developed neighborhoods. Within the building is an unassuming room, linoleum floors bordered by white walls distinguished only by rare and absurd movie posters that line its edge, including homages to Twin Peaks and movies like Repo-Man and Cabin Boy. At the front of the room is a stage that stands four feet off the ground with a large black projector screen backing it. These are the hard facts that describe PhilaMOCA, but they fail to do justice to a room that has become a staple of the arts, music, and film scene in Philadelphia. That’s because, as you’ll learn, a venue like PhilaMOCA is made special not by the room itself, but by what goes on within its walls.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO