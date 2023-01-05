ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police

A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the  carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Left For Dead Under Bridge Was Robbed By Evicted Pair: Montco DA

Two 20-year-old people who had been evicted from their apartment robbed and killed of a man whose body was found under a Montgomery County bridge last month, authorities said. Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, beat 23-year-old Nilson Velazquez-Cardona to death before his body was found under the Stony Creek Bridge on W. Marshall Street Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7:30 a.m. — Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief Michael Bishop said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrillist

This DIY Space Is the Heart and Soul of Philadelphia's Art Scene

There’s a building that sits at the south edge of Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood, a small, rapidly gentrifying section of the city placed just east of Broad Street and surrounded by equally buzzy, yet haphazardly developed neighborhoods. Within the building is an unassuming room, linoleum floors bordered by white walls distinguished only by rare and absurd movie posters that line its edge, including homages to Twin Peaks and movies like Repo-Man and Cabin Boy. At the front of the room is a stage that stands four feet off the ground with a large black projector screen backing it. These are the hard facts that describe PhilaMOCA, but they fail to do justice to a room that has become a staple of the arts, music, and film scene in Philadelphia. That’s because, as you’ll learn, a venue like PhilaMOCA is made special not by the room itself, but by what goes on within its walls.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Attorney to file lawsuit against Philadelphia Housing Authority for fatal Fairmount Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been one year since a fire took 12 lives in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Nine children were among those killed. It's one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Not much has changed near North 23rd and Ogden Streets.A row of children's bikes remains neatly placed on a fence behind the home ready for little riders.But the nine kids who once used them -- haven't been around in a year's time. They and three adults died in a fast-moving fire on Jan. 5, 2022.The windows of the property owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority are still charred...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentonjournal.com

Shake up at City Hall

We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

New headstone honoring Fairmount fire victims unveiled on 1-year anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday marked one year since a devastating fire ripped through a home in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Twelve people died in that blaze, including nine children.It was one of the city's deadliest fires."Not seeing them come out was really, really difficult," Fairmount resident Hannah Kohler said.In Fairmount, the burned building remains with boarded-up windows. Neighbors like Kohler walked by the small memorial of candles and stuffed animals to pay their respects."What made it a lot harder too was knowing they were just out here being kids so often," Kohler said.One year later, a headstone honoring the four adults and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy