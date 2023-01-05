ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Calvary Chapel records Orange Coast League victory over Costa Mesa

Calvary Chapel’s Caiden Curran goes up for a lay-up. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team took a one-point lead at halftime and went on to defeat Costa Mesa 58-53 in an Orange Coast League game Friday at Calvary Chapel. To see additional photos,...
COSTA MESA, CA
After a long break, TVT captures non-league win; Tustin tops Buckley

Tarbut V’ Torah 93, Liberty Christian 30: TVT returned to action Thursday night after a 20-day holiday break and defeated Liberty Christian in a non-league game. Yonah Light led the Lions (7-3) with 25 points . Ari Varon and Isaac Joelson each had 13 points. Ryan Baron added 12 points and Graydon Carpet and Jake Coblentz-Brown scored 10 points each for TVT, according to assistant coach Jerry Neitlich.
TUSTIN, CA
Woodbridge rallies in second half to defeat Northwood for second straight PCL win

Woodbridge’s JC Schindler is defended by Northwood’s Zaid Yunis during Friday night’s game. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Woodbridge High School’s boys basketball team battled back from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat Northwood 45-37 in a Pacific Coast League game in front of a big crowd at Woodbridge Friday night.
IRVINE, CA
Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale announces auditions in Orange County

The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, is holding auditions for singers in the alto, tenor and bass sections for entry in the ensemble’s 2023-24 season. (The choir’s soprano section is currently balanced.) Singers can apply online at https://www.pacificchorale.org/auditions/. The audition application is brief, and there is no cost to apply. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 pm on January 25, 2023. Singers must possess a high level of musical and vocal ability, and experience in ensemble singing is essential. All new singers admitted to Pacific Chorale must be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Andrew Do to hold meet-and-greet event in Los Alamitos

Meet your new County Supervisor! Join Supervisor Andrew Do for a Los Alamitos Neighborhood Coffee on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Coffee and pastries will be provided. This event will be held at Los Alamitos Community Center, 10911 Oak Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720. Supervisor...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Santa Ana man arrested for a fatal stabbing in Stanton

STANTON, Ca. (January 7, 2023): On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at around 12:45 a.m., deputies were called to the 7000 block of Katella Avenue in the city of Stanton regarding an assault. Deputies arrived and discovered the victim, a man in his 40s, who appeared to have multiple stab wounds....
STANTON, CA
Chance Theater is proud to announce the California Premiere of “Ride the Cyclone”

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, is pleased to announce the California Premiere of “Ride the Cyclone.” Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell this lauded contemporary musical will preview from January 27 through February 3, and regular performances will begin February 4th and continue through February 26 at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Cripe Stage.
ANAHEIM, CA
Seal Beach Pier closed temporarily due to damage from high surf and wind conditions

The Seal Beach Pier has closed temporarily due to damage sustained from high surf and wind conditions. During the nighttime hours of Thursday, January 5, 2023, the area around the Seal Beach Pier experienced high surf and wind conditions. As City of Seal Beach personnel monitored and prepared for this storm, the decision was made to temporarily close the Seal Beach Pier out of an abundance of caution. Overnight, a portion of the pier became damaged including the boat ramp used by oil platform workers.
Aquarium of the Pacific January-May 2023 highlighted events

The waters off the coast of Long Beach are home to one of the largest and most diverse assemblages of whales. Join an Aquarium of the Pacific educator aboard Harbor Breeze Cruises in search of dolphins, sea lions, sea birds, whales, and other animals. The cruise lasts approximately two to two and a half hours. All cruises are weather dependent.
LONG BEACH, CA
Proposed South OC Charter School Seeks Approval from OC Board of Education

After not getting approved by the Capistrano Unified School District, a proposed new charter school in South Orange County named California Republic Leadership Academy is instead looking to get the green light from the Orange County Board of Education. The OCBE, which hears appeals for charter school petitions, is expected...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 6, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 6, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. A chance of rain will be possible...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Neighborhood meetings set for this month in Santa Ana

Santa Ana has over 50 neighborhood associations. Not all of them are active but the ones noted below are holding community meetings on a regular basis. Also note that the organization called Com-Link is a regular meeting of all the neighborhood leaders in Santa Ana. Anyone is welcome to attend the Com-Link meetings.
SANTA ANA, CA
Let the City of Santa Ana know what your traffic priorities are

The City of Santa Ana is undertaking a project called Santa Ana Vision Zero (SAVZ) that involves a citywide traffic safety evaluation. What is Vision Zero? It’s a worldwide effort to eliminate traffic fatalities & serious injuries. SAVZ project will analyze traffic collisions, identify contributing factors or patterns, recommend improvements, develop cost estimates and prioritization for improvements, and create preliminary drawings that can be used for a next phase: grant pursuits to fund final design and construction.
SANTA ANA, CA
Would a toll lane on the 5 Freeway help reduce Orange County traffic?

Caltrans District 12 wants to know if local Orange County drivers would support a toll lane on the 5 Freeway. Currently a portion of that freeway has a carpool lane. Here is what Caltrans posted on Twitter: “Do you drive the I-5? Your voice matters, take our Equity Community Survey today! Share how proposed changes to the I-5 could impact and benefit your day-to-day life, so that Caltrans District 12 can make recommendations to improve the project.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

