localocnews.com
Calvary Chapel records Orange Coast League victory over Costa Mesa
Calvary Chapel’s Caiden Curran goes up for a lay-up. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team took a one-point lead at halftime and went on to defeat Costa Mesa 58-53 in an Orange Coast League game Friday at Calvary Chapel. To see additional photos,...
localocnews.com
Friday night Orange County high school basketball highlights and final scores
Woodbridge 45, Northwood 37: (CLICK HERE FOR STORY AND PHOTO) Beckman 66, Laguna Hills 60: The Patriots (10-8, 1-0) were led by by Cayon Do, who had 21 points; Abhi Archarya, who had 12 points and Miguel Llanes and Shayan Jafari who had 10 points each. Yannick Yoh added eight points for Beckman.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Segerstrom notches win over Westminster in Golden West League opener
Segerstrom’s Heber Quero drives around Eric Hoang of Westminster. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team opened Golden West League play Friday night with a 61-57 victory over Westminster at Segerstrom. To see the slide show, click on the first photo:
localocnews.com
After a long break, TVT captures non-league win; Tustin tops Buckley
Tarbut V’ Torah 93, Liberty Christian 30: TVT returned to action Thursday night after a 20-day holiday break and defeated Liberty Christian in a non-league game. Yonah Light led the Lions (7-3) with 25 points . Ari Varon and Isaac Joelson each had 13 points. Ryan Baron added 12 points and Graydon Carpet and Jake Coblentz-Brown scored 10 points each for TVT, according to assistant coach Jerry Neitlich.
localocnews.com
Woodbridge rallies in second half to defeat Northwood for second straight PCL win
Woodbridge’s JC Schindler is defended by Northwood’s Zaid Yunis during Friday night’s game. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Woodbridge High School’s boys basketball team battled back from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat Northwood 45-37 in a Pacific Coast League game in front of a big crowd at Woodbridge Friday night.
localocnews.com
Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale announces auditions in Orange County
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, is holding auditions for singers in the alto, tenor and bass sections for entry in the ensemble’s 2023-24 season. (The choir’s soprano section is currently balanced.) Singers can apply online at https://www.pacificchorale.org/auditions/. The audition application is brief, and there is no cost to apply. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 pm on January 25, 2023. Singers must possess a high level of musical and vocal ability, and experience in ensemble singing is essential. All new singers admitted to Pacific Chorale must be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
localocnews.com
Andrew Do to hold meet-and-greet event in Los Alamitos
Meet your new County Supervisor! Join Supervisor Andrew Do for a Los Alamitos Neighborhood Coffee on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Coffee and pastries will be provided. This event will be held at Los Alamitos Community Center, 10911 Oak Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720. Supervisor...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man arrested for a fatal stabbing in Stanton
STANTON, Ca. (January 7, 2023): On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at around 12:45 a.m., deputies were called to the 7000 block of Katella Avenue in the city of Stanton regarding an assault. Deputies arrived and discovered the victim, a man in his 40s, who appeared to have multiple stab wounds....
localocnews.com
Chance Theater is proud to announce the California Premiere of "Ride the Cyclone"
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, is pleased to announce the California Premiere of “Ride the Cyclone.” Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell this lauded contemporary musical will preview from January 27 through February 3, and regular performances will begin February 4th and continue through February 26 at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Cripe Stage.
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Pier closed temporarily due to damage from high surf and wind conditions
The Seal Beach Pier has closed temporarily due to damage sustained from high surf and wind conditions. During the nighttime hours of Thursday, January 5, 2023, the area around the Seal Beach Pier experienced high surf and wind conditions. As City of Seal Beach personnel monitored and prepared for this storm, the decision was made to temporarily close the Seal Beach Pier out of an abundance of caution. Overnight, a portion of the pier became damaged including the boat ramp used by oil platform workers.
localocnews.com
Air Force unit visiting Los Alamitos Army Airfield for extended operational training period
The 27th Special Operations Wing from Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, will conduct training including night flight operations at Los Alamitos Army Airfield on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, from Jan. 6-12, 2023. The training is designed to maintain overall operational readiness and proficiency of the aviators and...
localocnews.com
Aquarium of the Pacific January-May 2023 highlighted events
The waters off the coast of Long Beach are home to one of the largest and most diverse assemblages of whales. Join an Aquarium of the Pacific educator aboard Harbor Breeze Cruises in search of dolphins, sea lions, sea birds, whales, and other animals. The cruise lasts approximately two to two and a half hours. All cruises are weather dependent.
localocnews.com
Proposed South OC Charter School Seeks Approval from OC Board of Education
After not getting approved by the Capistrano Unified School District, a proposed new charter school in South Orange County named California Republic Leadership Academy is instead looking to get the green light from the Orange County Board of Education. The OCBE, which hears appeals for charter school petitions, is expected...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 6, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 6, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. A chance of rain will be possible...
localocnews.com
Annual Candlelight Concert Raises $3.1 Million to Benefit Segerstrom Center Initiatives
Guests of the 48th annual Candlelight Concert to benefit Segerstrom Center for the Arts were swept away to the city that never sleeps for a night of 1980s New York elegance on Friday, December 2. Guests arrived at an immersive replica of America’s most beloved Central Park. The elevator lobby...
localocnews.com
Neighborhood meetings set for this month in Santa Ana
Santa Ana has over 50 neighborhood associations. Not all of them are active but the ones noted below are holding community meetings on a regular basis. Also note that the organization called Com-Link is a regular meeting of all the neighborhood leaders in Santa Ana. Anyone is welcome to attend the Com-Link meetings.
localocnews.com
Environmental Nature Center Re-Opens Tucker Wildlife Sanctuary in Modjeska Canyon
The Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach expanded its footprint when it acquired the 12-acre Tucker Wildlife Sanctuary in Modjeska Canyon in 2021. ENC made upgrades to the facility, including installing ADA compliant restrooms and restoring the historic Tucker Residence. Last year they hired staff, ran Summer Nature Camps over...
localocnews.com
Let the City of Santa Ana know what your traffic priorities are
The City of Santa Ana is undertaking a project called Santa Ana Vision Zero (SAVZ) that involves a citywide traffic safety evaluation. What is Vision Zero? It’s a worldwide effort to eliminate traffic fatalities & serious injuries. SAVZ project will analyze traffic collisions, identify contributing factors or patterns, recommend improvements, develop cost estimates and prioritization for improvements, and create preliminary drawings that can be used for a next phase: grant pursuits to fund final design and construction.
localocnews.com
Would a toll lane on the 5 Freeway help reduce Orange County traffic?
Caltrans District 12 wants to know if local Orange County drivers would support a toll lane on the 5 Freeway. Currently a portion of that freeway has a carpool lane. Here is what Caltrans posted on Twitter: “Do you drive the I-5? Your voice matters, take our Equity Community Survey today! Share how proposed changes to the I-5 could impact and benefit your day-to-day life, so that Caltrans District 12 can make recommendations to improve the project.”
localocnews.com
Emergency Closure: Northbound off-tamps to Warner & Westminster and southbound I-405 outside lane closed
The outside lane of the southbound (SB) I-405 at Westminster. Please use alternate routes. The 405 Community Outreach Team will provide an update when all ramps and lanes reopen.
