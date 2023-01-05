Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Drivers frustrated from traffic caused by Kalapawai project
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Kalapawai project kicked off last November in the Kailua area to improve the roundabout between South Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road. Construction is expected to be complete in two years with raised sidewalks, bus stop stools and better signage. However, in the meantime, residents driving...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shooting on a busy Waikiki street that left a man critically injured has residents calling for more patrol officers in the state’s no. 1 tourist destination. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street. Police sources said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honoka’a man dies after losing consciousness behind the wheel
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Honoka’a Friday afternoon. It happened around 5:10 p.m. on Kalaniai Road in the area of Keahua. A husband and wife were heading north when the driver lost consciousness and veered off the roadway...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 2,200 digital parking meters on Oahu will be free of charge for at least the next six months. The city says that’s how long it’ll take to replace its wireless credit card readers to match a technology upgrade by Verizon. The city said half...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crews rescue injured hiker in Halawa mountains
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker is in serious condition after suffering an ankle injury in the Halawa mountains on Friday, Honolulu EMS said. HFD continued search operations and located the 43-year-old male on Saturday morning. Officials say he was treated for a left ankle injury and multiple skin abrasions. Copyright...
Possible parking overcharges at HNL airport
The Hawaii Department of Transportation is alerting the public about possible overcharges for parking at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Waikiki shooting an example of ‘unacceptable’ crime
Hawaii has yet to close out the first week of 2023 and there has already been a shooting in Waikiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fugitive owner of embattled semi-sub company arrested after attempting to flee by boat
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii...
Lanai airport runway temporarily closed
HDOT said the closure is due to a resurfacing supply issue.
KITV.com
'I think it's a wake up call' | City leaders urge caution after deadly Kailua construction accident
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly a week after a deadly construction accident in Kailua, the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting is drafting a notice of violation for the home owner and contractor because they did not secure the necessary permit for the work. Last Friday, a construction crew was...
KITV.com
More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu
KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu. The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
State adds more ‘No Right Turn On Red’ signs at major intersections
Some drivers said they were really surprised by it. They're so used to making that right on red in certain intersections that they never even paid attention to the signs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 armed suspects sought following Waikiki shooting that left man critically injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for two armed suspects following a shooting near a busy Waikiki intersection on Friday night that left a man critically injured. Honolulu EMS said the victim, in his 20s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Kalakaua...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustration grows along with eyesore as walls of dumped tires fill private road in Nanakuli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Nanakuli just off Hakimo Road, wall of tires line up along Kaukai Road. “There’s about 1,000 or more illegally dumped tires that have been there for quite some time ever since an illegal junkyard got closed down,” said State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro. That’s a...
Fugitive CEO accused of securities fraud attempts to flee Hawaii by boat
Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, was arrested last year on suspicion that he and business partner Jamey Denise Jackson, defrauded investors of Semisub, Inc. of nearly $30 million.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of parking meters on Oahu disabled after shutdown of Verizon’s 3G network
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu drivers are being urged to use coins for digital parking meters as hundreds are currently unable to accept card payments. About 1,300 electronic parking meters suddenly stopped accepting credit and debit cards on Wednesday, mainly in Downtown Honolulu and Waikiki. According to the Honolulu Civil Beat,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal authorities: Ex-defense contractor who stole COVID funds lied to purchase $4.5M mansion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii businessman who stole pandemic aid funds and made illegal campaign contributions is facing even more trouble. Another grand jury indictment has been filed against Martin Kao, the former head of Martin Defense Group, once known as Navatek. In it, federal authorities accuse Kao of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grieving Oahu family searching for answers after man dies following New Year’s fireworks accident
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been an unthinkable start to the new year for a Wahiawa family whose loved one was taken off life support after a fireworks accident that happened just minutes into 2023. Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday. Although there were plenty of witnesses, the family says...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman sentenced for fatally striking woman with her car after bar fight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally striking another woman with her SUV following a bar fight. Tomanu E. Tauala previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter. The incident happened in August 2021, after Tauala got into a fight with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
