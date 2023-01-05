The Detroit Tigers could have kept Gregory Soto. Hard-throwing left-handed relievers with multiple years of team control are some of the most valuable pitchers to any organization. Soto fit the profile for the Tigers: He won't become a free agent until after the 2025 season, and his fastball often reaches triple digits. As the Tigers' closer, the two-time All-Star succeeded in more than 92% of save opportunities in the past two seasons. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 39 MINUTES AGO