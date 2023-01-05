Read full article on original website
Canada recovers to top Czechia in OT, win World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) scored his second goal 6:22 into overtime, and Canada won the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 victory against Czechia at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday. "It means everything," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "To win, you never know...
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin looks to stay hot for Capitals at Blue Jackets
Bruins try to extend point streak to 12 games; Kraken can match road win total of last season. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 10 games Thursday. Ovechkin...
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG
The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
On Tap: Karlsson looks to extend record point streak for Sharks
Panthers, Red Wings in Atlantic clash; Jets go for fourth straight. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games on Friday. Karlsson continues to shine for Sharks. The San...
Preview: Blues at Canadiens
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took care of business on the road again on Thursday, outscoring the Devils 3-1 in the third period to win their second straight game of 2023. Jordan Binnington had a terrific showing in net, making 36 saves (his second-most this season) and earning career win No. 105 - moving him into sole possession of No. 5 on the all-time franchise leaderboard. Binnington also moved to 9-5-1 in road games this year, the second highest road win total in the NHL.
'VERY PRIVILEGED AND HUMBLED'
Kadri feted with All-Star nod, can't wait to represent Flames in south Florida. A lot of what Nazem Kadri brings to the table can be measured on the scoresheet. But even more of it, can't. "He should show them his ring first," Head Coach Darryl Sutter said of what he...
Recap: Jets 4, Lightning 2
Tampa Bay wraps up the road trip with a 4-2 loss in Winnipeg. Special teams were the Lightning's downfall in a 4-2 loss on Friday in Winnipeg. Despite an advantage in shots and time of possession, the Bolts conceded a pair of 5-on-3 power play goals and were 0-for-4 with the man advantage themselves.
STL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (15-21-3) homestand continues with a matchup against the Blues (19-17-3) tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the contest:. 1. The Habs' first home game of 2023 didn't go as planned on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Rangers. Joel Armia scored the lone goal for Montreal. It was his first goal of the season. Head coach Gerard Gallant's squad scored three times in the second period courtesy of Chris Kreider, Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil, which gave New York a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. That ultimately sealed the deal. Chytil added an empty-netter late in regulation. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves in the loss. The Canadiens are 0-6-1 in their last seven contests. Allen will get the start again tonight.
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated
Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
U.S. defeats Sweden to win bronze at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) scored his third goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the United States an 8-7 win against Sweden in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday. Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped a shot by...
Practice Notebook - Jan. 7, 2023
WINNIPEG - Twice over the course of this four-game win streak, the Winnipeg Jets penalty kill has been tasked with clinching the victory in the final minutes of regulation. In Edmonton on New Year's Eve, the Jets were shorthanded for the final 2:24 against the league's top power play unit and got the job done.
Marner gets 500th point in Maple Leafs win against Red Wings
Mitchell Marner recorded his 500th point and extended his home point streak to 17 games and John Tavares scored twice in the 4-1 victory. Marner, who also extend his home point streak to 17 games (six goals, 19 assists), has 153 goals and 348 assists in 467 NHL games over seven seasons with Toronto.
NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Shesterkin among 11 1st-time picks
Fan vote to select remaining 3 players per division runs through Jan. 17. Igor Shesterkin, Jason Robertson and Matty Beniers were among 11 first-time selections for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
Devils Seek Secondary Finish | FEATURE
The Devils' offense has been carried by the big guns, but they need a little help. There's been a theme to the Devils' woes this season. Despite outshooting, outplaying and out-chancing opponents, they've come up on the wrong end of the scoreboard. For example, New Jersey had a 39-19 edge...
Jets at World Juniors - Final
Lucius' hat trick, McGroarty's three assists help USA to bronze. The final day at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship is a special one. Three of the four teams competing on the final day leave the tournament with a medal. The ones with gold are no doubt the happiest, those who earn the silver should be proud of their accomplishment after an exciting tournament with upsets all over the place - but it's usually a bittersweet feeling. The bronze medal victors also feel the joy of a job well done, especially after tasting defeat in the semi-final the night before.
Preview: Coyotes Clash with Flyers in Philly on Thursday
Jan. 5, 2023 | 5:00 pm MST | Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa. The Arizona Coyotes continue their four-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, marking the second-and-final time Arizona and Philadelphia will match up this season. The Coyotes won the first game between the two 5-4 at...
Coach's Challenge: WSH @ CBJ - 4:43 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Adam Boqvist preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Gavin Bayreuther's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NOTEBOOK: Nedeljkovic looking forward to 'getting some games' in AHL
Instead, the 26-year-old goalie is bringing a positive attitude to his current stint with the Detroit Red Wings' American Hockey League affiliate. "You never wanna go down a level," Nedeljkovic said after his 26-save effort in the Griffins' 3-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday night. "But I haven't played in a while. I'm just looking forward to getting some games now and finding my game again."
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 5
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's matchup against the New York Rangers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 5. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby...
