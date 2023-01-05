Read full article on original website
Nelson Will Be First Texan To Preside Over Opening Of Both Chambers Of Texas Legislature
AUSTIN — Today, Jane Nelson was officially sworn in as Texas’ 115th Secretary of State by Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht during a ceremony at the Texas Capitol. Secretary Nelson issued the following statement after being sworn in to the office:. “I’m very excited to...
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
2023 looks expensive for construction- What that means for Austin housing
Construction firms think 2023 will bring more projects like housing and transportation, but they say they need public funding to make sure it happens.
Power mostly restored after blown electrical transformer in Leander
Leander Police said an electrical transformer that blew caused a power outage Saturday, leading to several light signals out.
With limited water infrastructure, Leander prioritizes commercial development
The city of Cedar Park will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority's water treatment plant. (Community Impact staff) The first episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast in 2023 tackles how suburbs like Leander and Cedar Park are strategizing how to develop their remaining land with limited water resources available. Plus, reporter Hannah Norton discusses how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality and morbidity. Community Impact reporters Zacharia Washington and Hannah Norton weigh in.
Education, infrastructure among local priorities for Texas legislature
The Texas legislative session begins next week. Lawmakers meet in Austin for 140 days every two years to pass new laws and a budget. The North Texas Commission has laid out its priorities from local government and business leaders.
Illegal dumping continues causing issues across Central Texas
TAYLOR, Texas — Illegal dumping has continued to prove to be an issue many Texas communities are facing, including right here in Central Texas. It's a problem the Williamson County Constable's office, specifically Precinct 4, is dealing with daily. "There's so much space in between mailboxes here and so...
San Marcos to host Nuclear War Now's first U.S. metal festival
Metal music is alive deep in the heart of Texas.
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
Travis, Williamson counties move to medium COVID risk; Seven other local counties now at high risk
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Report: Leander ranked No. 9 best ZIP code to live in
LEANDER, Texas — If you live in the 78641 ZIP code, your location has been ranked as one of the best ZIP codes to move to!. At the end of 2022, in a new study by Opendoor, the City of Leander ranked No. 9 as one of the most popular cities for homebuyers to move to. The study detailed that 49% of respondents were motivated to move somewhere new to have a more affordable cost of living.
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
Austin Chronicle
Proposed Amphitheater Near Dripping Springs Faces Neighbor Opposition
A 5,000-capacity amphitheater proposed for a portion of Hays County just southwest of Austin is meeting stiff resistance from residents who say the project will greatly disrupt life along the rural Fitzhugh Road. The Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue group has worked since the spring to bring together concerned residents along...
fox7austin.com
TxDOT announces 'giant' expansion project of I-35 to reduce congestion
AUSTIN, Texas - TxDOT announced its preferred plan for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project, a giant expansion project of I-35 that hopes to reduce congestion. "This project has been envisioned probably for two decades," said Tucker Ferguson, District Engineer for TxDOT. The project plans to specifically expand the part...
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
Austin Chronicle
Headlines / Quote of the Week
Hey Hey, My My, I-35 Can Never Die: TxDOT has released its most detailed description of its I-35 expansion plans yet – a 7,000+-page draft environmental impact statement (here: bit.ly/3IjZ1rn). TxDOT's preferred design would seize less land (displacing 107 homes and businesses) but wouldn't wipe out a 70-unit affordable housing complex.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler hit with ethics complaints amid last days in office
AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin Mayor Steve Adler prepares to leave office, he has been hit with a couple of ethics complaints by a current city councilmember and former council candidate. In the complaints, Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly and defeated District 9 candidate Linda Guerrero allege that Adler used ATXN...
Risk level raised as ‘highly transmissible’ COVID-19 subvariant detected
On Friday, Austin Public Health announced a new omicron subvariant has been reported in the Travis County area.
wilcosun.com
H-E-B, Costco and more: Updates on major developments planned for Wilco
Cities in Williamson County saw the beginnings of several large manufacturing, infrastructure and industrial developments in 2022, including the groundbreaking on Georgetown’s incoming South Lake Water Treatment Plant and construction on the Samsung semiconductor in Taylor. The following are brief recaps and updates for four ongoing projects. Georgetown to double water capacities with South…
CBS Austin
Health officials say new omicron subvariant detected in Austin/Travis Co.
Local health officials say a new highly transmissible omicron subvariant, XBB.1, has been detected in the Austin/Travis County area. The City of Austin Public Health Department says a steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has elevated Travis County’s Community Level to medium. At that level, Austin Public Health’s...
