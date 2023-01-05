ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

With limited water infrastructure, Leander prioritizes commercial development

The city of Cedar Park will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority's water treatment plant. (Community Impact staff) The first episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast in 2023 tackles how suburbs like Leander and Cedar Park are strategizing how to develop their remaining land with limited water resources available. Plus, reporter Hannah Norton discusses how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality and morbidity. Community Impact reporters Zacharia Washington and Hannah Norton weigh in.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Report: Leander ranked No. 9 best ZIP code to live in

LEANDER, Texas — If you live in the 78641 ZIP code, your location has been ranked as one of the best ZIP codes to move to!. At the end of 2022, in a new study by Opendoor, the City of Leander ranked No. 9 as one of the most popular cities for homebuyers to move to. The study detailed that 49% of respondents were motivated to move somewhere new to have a more affordable cost of living.
LEANDER, TX
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Proposed Amphitheater Near Dripping Springs Faces Neighbor Opposition

A 5,000-capacity amphitheater proposed for a portion of Hays County just southwest of Austin is meeting stiff resistance from residents who say the project will greatly disrupt life along the rural Fitzhugh Road. The Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue group has worked since the spring to bring together concerned residents along...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
fox7austin.com

TxDOT announces 'giant' expansion project of I-35 to reduce congestion

AUSTIN, Texas - TxDOT announced its preferred plan for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project, a giant expansion project of I-35 that hopes to reduce congestion. "This project has been envisioned probably for two decades," said Tucker Ferguson, District Engineer for TxDOT. The project plans to specifically expand the part...
AUSTIN, TX
dmagazine.com

In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns

A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Headlines / Quote of the Week

Hey Hey, My My, I-35 Can Never Die: TxDOT has released its most detailed description of its I-35 expansion plans yet – a 7,000+-page draft environmental impact statement (here: bit.ly/3IjZ1rn). TxDOT's preferred design would seize less land (displacing 107 homes and businesses) but wouldn't wipe out a 70-unit affordable housing complex.
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

H-E-B, Costco and more: Updates on major developments planned for Wilco

Cities in Williamson County saw the beginnings of several large manufacturing, infrastructure and industrial developments in 2022, including the groundbreaking on Georgetown’s incoming South Lake Water Treatment Plant and construction on the Samsung semiconductor in Taylor. The following are brief recaps and updates for four ongoing projects. Georgetown to double water capacities with South…
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Health officials say new omicron subvariant detected in Austin/Travis Co.

Local health officials say a new highly transmissible omicron subvariant, XBB.1, has been detected in the Austin/Travis County area. The City of Austin Public Health Department says a steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has elevated Travis County’s Community Level to medium. At that level, Austin Public Health’s...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

