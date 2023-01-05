Across the county, officials and residents were taking stock of the widespread damage from this weeks storms and preparing for two more storms are set to hit Santa Cruz County in the next few days. The first, Saturday through Sunday afternoon, could bring up to two inches of rain in Santa Cruz, and as much as 3.5 inches to the mountains. A second system is expected to move in Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon and bring 3-5 inches of rain across the Monterey Bay and up to nine inches at the highest peaks.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO