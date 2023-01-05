Read full article on original website
Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming […]
Flood advisories issued as parade of atmospheric river events takes aim at Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- The latest storm in the parade of atmospheric river events sweeping into the Bay Area brought rain overnight to the North Bay and was spreading across the region Saturday. Forecasts show the storms will bring additional flooding, damaging winds and dangerous coastal conditions to communities still recovering from a week of damaging downpours.The National Weather Service Saturday urged people to stay current with forecast updates, adding "there is a direct threat to life and property from these storms." The weather service issued a Flood Watch for the Bay Area from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Tuesday. A...
More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you
OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.
Heaviest periods of rain, with possible thunder and wind gusts, expected Saturday night and Sunday night. A windy and wet weekend is on tap for the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service forecasting a "significant" storm system arriving Saturday afternoon on the Midpeninsula and lasting through Sunday. A second, bigger storm will come in early Monday and leave on Tuesday.
Storm damage impacts San Mateo County parks, some closures remain
Storm damage impacts San Mateo County parks, some …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. VIDEO: Transformers explode in San Rafael as residents …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/video-transformers-explode-in-san-rafael-as-residents-lose-power-in-area/. First Bay Area baby born in 2023 appears to be in …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/first-bay-area-baby-born-in-2023-appears-to-be-in-walnut-creek/. New gun...
Thousands without power in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) - Thousands are without power in Santa Cruz County as PG&E crews work around the clock to restore it. Over 8,000 customers are currently impacted. PG&E deployed over 200 workers to help with the situation. Of those personnel, some are from out of the area, coming to the Central Coast The post Thousands without power in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz County Storms: Where we stand on Saturday
Across the county, officials and residents were taking stock of the widespread damage from this weeks storms and preparing for two more storms are set to hit Santa Cruz County in the next few days. The first, Saturday through Sunday afternoon, could bring up to two inches of rain in Santa Cruz, and as much as 3.5 inches to the mountains. A second system is expected to move in Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon and bring 3-5 inches of rain across the Monterey Bay and up to nine inches at the highest peaks.
Storm cleanup, concern in Santa Cruz County as beach towns brace for more rain
"Nothing I've ever seen before": Significant flooding remains in the beach town of Aptos, as Santa Cruz County braces for more rain and the damage it may bring.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
Capitola officials hold news conference following coastal destruction
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Officials in Capitola are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. after high swells caused widespread destruction along the Santa Cruz County coast. >>Watch the press conference in the video player above. On Jan. 5, the remnants of a bomb cyclone that struck hundreds of miles...
Timeline: 'Parade of storms' lined up for Bay Area as bomb cyclone recovery continues
As recovery continues from several powerful storms, more rain is on the way and the two periods of highest concern through next Tuesday will be Late Saturday/Early Sunday and Monday morning.
Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties
SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
Breaking news: National Weather Service issues flood watch for Santa Clara County on Jan. 4-5
Valley Water is closely monitoring the storm and potential flooding. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Bay Area on Jan. 4 and 5, stating that “a strong storm system and atmospheric river will bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region from Wednesday and Thursday. This will increase the threat for widespread flooding and wind damage across the Bay Area & Central Coast.”
RV fire prompts evacuation of San Jose apartment complex
A burning recreational vehicle led authorities to evacuate a San Jose apartment complex Saturday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The RV was reported to be burning in the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue about 2:35 p.m., according to the San Jose Police Department. Units are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire in the 1800 block of Alum Rock Av. RV fully engulfed near an...
San Mateo County declares local state of emergency ahead of powerful storm
San Mateo County declared a local state of emergency and activated its Emergency Operations Center due to the recent heavy rains and the promise of more on the way. In addition, the County has seccured local hotel rooms for residents displaced by flooding; secured space for additional shelters on the coast if necessary; is prepping an area for mass evacuation if that’s necessary; and ordered 24,000 sandbags for countywide distribution, according to the County.
County issues evacuation warnings near Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin
Shortly after the County of Santa Clara announced a local emergency due to heavy wind and rain pounding the region, officials issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for those living near the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill and the Pacheco Pass River Basin east of Gilroy. Just before 11pm, the county urged...
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Capitola in state of emergency after storm knocks out power, historic wharf
CAPITOLA, Calif. - Residents of Capitola were still without power on Friday and told to evacuate after the atmospheric river slammed their coastal city in Santa Cruz County, where their historic pier was torn apart in the heavy rains and wind. The city council is expected to meet at 4...
Santa Cruz Wharf evacuated, portions of West Cliff Drive closed as storm batters Central California coast
Police and firefighters closed and evacuated the Santa Cruz Wharf on Thursday as high waves that followed behind Wednesday's atmospheric river threatened public safety. In Santa Cruz, West Cliff Drive between Pelton and Almar was closed as waves washed over the area, sending large rocks onto the roadway.
Morgan Hill drenched
A formidable rain storm arrived in Morgan Hill this week, further drenching a region that was just beginning to dry out from heavy rains over New Year’s weekend. Authorities are advising residents, motorists and property owners to take precautions to avoid rain-related problems during the current storm, known as a “Pineapple Express” that is expected to bring heavy precipitation—at times of historical proportions—from Jan. 4-5, according to the National Weather Service.
