Saint Paul, MN

Kaprizov scores twice as surging Wild beat Lightning 5-1

 3 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts.

Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who had won four straight. They lost for just the fourth time in 15 games.

Brian Elliott made 28 saves for Tampa Bay, one night after stopping 25 shots in a 4-1 win at Chicago. Andrei Vasilevskiy sat out with an illness.

DUCKS 2, STARS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson stopped 35 shots for his 24th career shutout, and Mason McTavish had a goal and an assist as Anaheim blanked Dallas.

It was Gibson’s first shutout since Nov. 2, 2021, against New Jersey, and his second in 14 career games against the Stars. He tied Guy Hebert for second in franchise history with 173 wins.

Adam Henrique also scored for the Ducks. Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves for the Stars.

DEVILS 5, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves for New Jersey and blanked Detroit for 58 minutes.

Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Alexander Holtz and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist. Michael McLeod also scored for New Jersey.

The Devils, who are 14-2-1 on the road, won the season series 2-1.

Lucas Raymond scored on a late power play to prevent a shutout. Red Wings goalie Villo Husso stopped 21 shots.

Detroit forward Robby Fabbri made his season debut. He tore the ACL in his right knee last March.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

