Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies

tbinewsroom.com
Investigation Leads to TennCare Fraud Charge for Tipton County Woman
COVINGTON – A former care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In March of 2022, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents...
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
Covington woman arrested for TennCare fraud, submitting false time sheets, TBI says
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A former care worker in Covington, Tennessee, accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division, the TBI said in a statement Friday. In March 2022, after receiving information from...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Corinth Police Arrest Man For Attempted Auto Burglary
The Corinth Police Department arrested a man for Attempted Auto Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools. On December 29, a male suspect made his way on foot burglarizing vehicles on Hickory Road, Roundelay Drive, and other nearby streets. The suspect was checking for unlocked vehicles. Video footage was obtained from...
localmemphis.com
Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on January 5, 2022
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 25, 2019, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 1, 2019, in Book No. 443, at Page 485, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Chester County, Tennessee, executed by Kathy Redmon and Jeff Redmon, conveying certain property therein described to Grant & Sain PLLC as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Brighton Bank ISAOA/ATIMA, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by New Rez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/03/23 – 1/04/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/04/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
wtva.com
VIDEO: An emu from Corinth made a new friend
An emu from Corinth escaped from his fence Thursday morning. But, local law enforcement made sure he was brought home safe and sound.
WBBJ
Lexington police chief retires after 32 years of service
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A celebration of retirement was held for Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin. “Absolutely. They pulled one over on me. I asked them not to make a whole lot out of this, but they got me,” said Chief Roger Loftin, who is retiring. The City of...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested For Shoplifting After Swapping Out His Coat And Boots For New Items At Tractor Supply
On Saturday, December 24, at approximately 2:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to Tractor Supply regarding a shoplifter in the store. Officer Bullard arrived and spoke with store management to identify the subject in question. He then made contact with the suspect, 33-year-old Justin Blake Brown. The manager said that Mr....
WBBJ
Milan couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
MILAN, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Milan. According to Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers, officers from the department were performing a wellness check on a couple on Forrest Street on Thursday morning. The wellness check was ordered after family members of...
WBBJ
Nearly 320 acres of forestland protected in Hardin Co. after nonprofits team up
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 320 acres of forestland in Savannah is now protected through a new conservation easement announced by TennGreen Land Conservancy and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee. According to a press release, the easement will protect drinking water quality for nearby communities, as well as safeguard...
WBBJ
Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
Dresden Enterprise
Area Fire Departments Extinguish Multiple Fires
Local firefighters were kept busy battling structure fires in recent days, while contending with subzero temperatures, ice and blowing snow, amidst high winds. During the Christmas holiday week of Dec. 19-30 Dresden Fire Department responded to multiple fires, one fire alarm, one gas leak, one smoke investigation, and one medical emergency.
actionnews5.com
Firefighters dive into flooded waters to save two in submerged vehicle
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brownsville community are calling two of the town’s firefighters heroes after saving two people from flooded waters during Jan. 3 severe storms. Brownsville Fire Department’s Battalion Chief, Jere Wright says their department received the call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday of a car being...
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Haywood County, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service determined that an EF-0 tornado moved through Haywood County early Tuesday morning. According to the NWS office in Memphis, the tornado had peak wind speeds of about 80 mph and traveled 2.4 miles. No injuries or fatalities were reported. This was not the first tornado that moved through […]
newsleaderonline.com
76 animals rescued from conditions in city of Dyer
Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, assisted the City of Dyer Police Department recently in the removal of 76 dogs from neglectful conditions at a property in Dyer, about one hundred and fifty miles west of Nashville. All of the animals were seized by the City of Gibson Police Department and taken to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin.
Chester County Independent
Mike Clayton retires after 47 years
The First Farmers Co-op of Henderson honored Mike Clayton Friday in anticipation of his upcoming retirement. Clayton, who has served the Chester County community for 47 years, began working on the dock at the Co-op at 17-years-old. “He’s been an integral part of the success of the First Farmers Co-op as a sales and marketing coordinator,” said Director Rob White.
