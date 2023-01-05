ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 3 days ago
tbinewsroom.com

Investigation Leads to TennCare Fraud Charge for Tipton County Woman

COVINGTON – A former care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In March of 2022, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
darkhorsepressnow.com

Corinth Police Arrest Man For Attempted Auto Burglary

The Corinth Police Department arrested a man for Attempted Auto Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools. On December 29, a male suspect made his way on foot burglarizing vehicles on Hickory Road, Roundelay Drive, and other nearby streets. The suspect was checking for unlocked vehicles. Video footage was obtained from...
CORINTH, MS
localmemphis.com

Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
RIPLEY, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on January 5, 2022

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 25, 2019, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 1, 2019, in Book No. 443, at Page 485, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Chester County, Tennessee, executed by Kathy Redmon and Jeff Redmon, conveying certain property therein described to Grant & Sain PLLC as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Brighton Bank ISAOA/ATIMA, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by New Rez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
RIPLEY, TN
WREG

Funeral for Marine with no family open to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Lexington police chief retires after 32 years of service

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A celebration of retirement was held for Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin. “Absolutely. They pulled one over on me. I asked them not to make a whole lot out of this, but they got me,” said Chief Roger Loftin, who is retiring. The City of...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Milan couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

MILAN, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Milan. According to Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers, officers from the department were performing a wellness check on a couple on Forrest Street on Thursday morning. The wellness check was ordered after family members of...
MILAN, TN
WBBJ

Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Area Fire Departments Extinguish Multiple Fires

Local firefighters were kept busy battling structure fires in recent days, while contending with subzero temperatures, ice and blowing snow, amidst high winds. During the Christmas holiday week of Dec. 19-30 Dresden Fire Department responded to multiple fires, one fire alarm, one gas leak, one smoke investigation, and one medical emergency.
DRESDEN, TN
actionnews5.com

Firefighters dive into flooded waters to save two in submerged vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brownsville community are calling two of the town’s firefighters heroes after saving two people from flooded waters during Jan. 3 severe storms. Brownsville Fire Department’s Battalion Chief, Jere Wright says their department received the call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday of a car being...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WREG

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Haywood County, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service determined that an EF-0 tornado moved through Haywood County early Tuesday morning. According to the NWS office in Memphis, the tornado had peak wind speeds of about 80 mph and traveled 2.4 miles. No injuries or fatalities were reported. This was not the first tornado that moved through […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
newsleaderonline.com

76 animals rescued from conditions in city of Dyer

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, assisted the City of Dyer Police Department recently in the removal of 76 dogs from neglectful conditions at a property in Dyer, about one hundred and fifty miles west of Nashville. All of the animals were seized by the City of Gibson Police Department and taken to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin.
DYER, TN
Chester County Independent

Mike Clayton retires after 47 years

The First Farmers Co-op of Henderson honored Mike Clayton Friday in anticipation of his upcoming retirement. Clayton, who has served the Chester County community for 47 years, began working on the dock at the Co-op at 17-years-old. “He’s been an integral part of the success of the First Farmers Co-op as a sales and marketing coordinator,” said Director Rob White.
HENDERSON, TN

