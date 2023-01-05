Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 25, 2019, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 1, 2019, in Book No. 443, at Page 485, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Chester County, Tennessee, executed by Kathy Redmon and Jeff Redmon, conveying certain property therein described to Grant & Sain PLLC as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Brighton Bank ISAOA/ATIMA, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by New Rez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing.

