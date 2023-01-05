Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols have a chance to make a huge addition to the roster, but it comes with a risk
The Tennessee Vols could be making a huge addition to the roster this week. It’s an addition I think they should make, but it comes with a potentially big risk. Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton is reportedly set to visit Tennessee this weekend. The feeling is that...
Postgame Reaction: GoVols247 breaks down Tennessee's obliteration of South Carolina
Tennessee's No.8-ranked basketball team continued its strong start to SEC play with a dominant win at South Carolina. The Vols jumped all over the Gamecocks in Columbia and never looked back, turning a potentially tricky road gameï¿½
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
WATE
Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
WATE
Around the State, Students Lead Push for Driver Education Study
Looking Around the State, a police involved shooting in Nashville left a Grammy Award Winning sound engineer, a push is being made for students to have access to driver education programs, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the winners of their snow plow naming contest. Around the State, Students...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Knoxville
Knoxville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Knoxville.
Cocaine Bear: Who was the smuggler who fell to his death in Knoxville?
The February 2023 horror comedy movie of Cocaine Bear is based lightly on a true story, but less focus is given to the pilot and parachutist that gives the story its Knoxville ties.
How to spot someone impersonating law enforcement
A Tennessee man was arrested in Oklahoma after allegedly impersonating a deputy.
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in Sevierville
Everything is bigger in Texas. Or so we all think. However, that will no longer be the case in May when Buc-ee's will open the world's largest gas station in Sevierville, Tennessee.
thesmokies.com
The history of Mountain Dew, what does it have to do with moonshine?
I don’t know when I first became aware of Mountain Dew. Although, I guess I don’t know when I became aware of any sodas, really. But it wasn’t part of our soda arsenal growing up. We had the major brands Pepsi and Coke and a few RC Cola-style brands like Big Red and other such soft drinks.
bbbtv12.com
ASAP of Anderson and THSO Help Reduce the Number of Teen Crashes
Anderson County, TN, January 2023 – ASAP of Anderson has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to effectively reduce teen crashes and fatalities in 2022. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), teenagers saw a greater reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from 2021 to 2022.
Narcity
You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There
If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
Buc-ee’s Sevierville sets opening month, mass hiring event planned
While an opening date has not been officially set, a corporate spokesperson for Buc-ee's said that the new location in the Kodak and Sevierville area is planning to open in just a few months.
WBIR
16 years since Christian-Newsom murders
Today marks 16 years since the kidnapping and murders of a young Knoxville couple. Channon Christian and Chris Newsom were out on a date when a group carjacked them.
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 6-8
This is the first week of the new year so take the time to have fun without having to pay a lot of money. As we continue in the winter season, here are some opportunities to go to free events this weekend.
Man dies from injuries at Sevierville quarry
A man died at a quarry in Sevier County on Wednesday, Mine Safety and Health Administration records show.
wvlt.tv
New Tazewell father, girlfriend charged with death of 3-year-old boy
Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. Knoxville police arrest man wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Updated: 6 hours...
