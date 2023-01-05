ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM

Marv Levy discusses Damar Hamlin situation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 0105.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Mornings on the Go: Marc Rubin

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Two babies born at Guthrie on New Year’s Day

Two babies born at Guthrie on New Year's Day
WATKINS GLEN, NY
cnycentral.com

Picks and Predictions: This weekend in Syracuse Orange basketball

Syracuse, N.Y. — As we make the total transition from college football season to college basketball season it seems only right to start a new chapter in our Orange Zone team's picks competition. Throughout the football season we've brought you our straight up predictions, meaning all we did was pick the winner.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business

SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
SKANEATELES, NY
WETM

Chemung County calls on landlords to make apartments smoke-free

Chemung County calls on landlords to make apartments smoke-free.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Late night fire in Ithaca damages home

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
ELMIRA, NY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Falters in Second Half Against Syracuse, Loses 89-71

Pitt battled rival Syracuse hard in the first half, managing to take a lead midway but failed to keep the lead in the second half and completely fell apart late on as Syracuse won 89-71. The loss for the Panthers (7-8 overall, 0-4 ACC) is their third straight loss and...
SYRACUSE, NY

